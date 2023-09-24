CJ Perry (fka Lana) sheds light on AEW future after Miro abandons her

AEW star Miro has had a tough time lately because of his wife, CJ Perry, formerly known as Lana. Ever since she first made her debut in AEW earlier this month, Miro has been out of sorts and he has seemingly not been himself.

That narrative continued on AEW Collision when CJ Perry revealed her future plans in the company. While she was talking backstage, she revealed what exactly was troubling her husband.

“The Redeemer, Miro, my husband who I love so much has lost his way. I managed him for years and all I wanted to do was come and help him become champion again. But unfortunately, he is really preoccupied right now with the past and temptations,” said Perry. [0:14 - 0:31]

Miro then showed up and said that he does not approve of whatever she is doing. Perry, however, was adamant, saying that she would keep doing what she wanted to. She then proceeded to request Miro not to get involved in her business.

“You gotta do what you gotta do and I will have to do what I have to do. So, you go take your path and I am gonna take mine. But please promise me one thing. If there is any love in your heart for me, please do not lay a hand on any of my future clients or people I am going to manage. Can you promise that?,” Perry concluded. [1:18 - 1:40]

Miro, however, did not answer and just walked away, adding yet another layer to this intriguing storyline.

