Claudio Castagnoli addresses former world champion's future in AEW following dispute with Tony Khan

Current ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli has addressed the complicated situation involving AEW President Tony Khan and Jonathan Gresham.

Gresham recently lost his ROH World Championship to Castagnoli at the Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view. After the event, he reportedly requested his release from AEW and ROH over alleged creative differences with Khan.

While The Octopus has not yet been granted his release, he has made a few appearances since losing his coveted title. He was also featured in a Four Corners bout during Ric Flair's Last Match event on July 31.

In an interview with MuscleManMalcolm on YouTube, Castagnoli briefly discussed his match with Gresham and the latter's status with Tony Khan's company.

“I really enjoyed the match, you know? And whatever else he decides to do, you need to ask him that.” (H/T Wrestling Inc)

Mattoshie @Mattoshie Claudio Castagnoli vs Jonathan Gresham was such a great technical match, I can't wait to see what Claudio does with the belt #DeathBeforeDishonor Claudio Castagnoli vs Jonathan Gresham was such a great technical match, I can't wait to see what Claudio does with the belt #DeathBeforeDishonor https://t.co/B9PnSbsWKu

The Swiss star highlighted that he enjoyed the contest mentioned above, marking his first world championship victory in professional wrestling. In addition to the ROH World Championship, Castagnoli has also held WWE's United States and RAW Tag Team Championship in the past.

Tony Khan has booked Claudio Castagnoli's first title defense already

Claudio Castagnoli is set to defend his world championship after winning it mere weeks ago on July 23.

The former WWE Superstar will defend his title against Konosuke Takeshita at the upcoming Battle of the Belts Three event on August 6 in what promises to be a hard-hitting contest.

Elsewhere on the show, Wardlow will defend his TNT Championship against number one contender Jay Lethal. Meanwhile, Thunder Rosa will face Jamie Hayter with the AEW Women's Championship on the line. It will be interesting to see which of these stars reign supreme at the much-awaited event.

Will you be watching Battle of the Belts this weekend? Let us know in the comments section down below.

Who does Cesaro think is the best wrestler in the world? Click here to find out, folks.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far