CM Punk calls out AEW star; Challenge laid out for All Out

CM Punk is in AEW, and he's here to stay and will face Darby Allin at All Out on September 5.

The Voice of the Voiceless addressed a raucous Chicago crowd in the United Center as the crowd could barely contain itself. Punk tore into WWE for killing his love of professional wrestling before crediting the AEW fans for making him fall in love again.

CM Punk then brought up Darby Allin as the camera panned to the guardrail on top of the arena. Sting and Allin leaned against the rail, and CM Punk put Allin over as a tough nut before telling him that it's foolish to take on CM Punk. The Straight Edge star laid out a challenge to Sting and Darby Allin for All Out and walked off as the crowd oscillated between 'CM Punk' and 'Darby' chants.

CM Punk vs. Darby Allin in AEW was in the making since July.

Darby Allin asked the "Best in the World" to prove himself in AEW, which seemed like a clear message to CM Punk. Since then, Allin has tried his hardest to deny any correlation to CM Punk, but it all turned out to be a smokescreen as CM Punk wasted little time in calling out the face-painted star.

CM Punk vs. Darby Allin immediately becomes a marquee match on the All Out card. All Out being in Chicago elevates the magnitude of the match even more.

Darby Allin being positioned as CM Punk's first opponent further shows AEW's trust in their young, homegrown star. He's the perfect foil for CM Punk to ease his way back into in-ring action in AEW, and the match is likely to end up being a show-stealer. Regardless of the result, Darby Allin will come out of All Out as a bigger star than he already is.

CM PUNK tells Darby Allin that there is nothing more dangerous Darby can do than wrestle him. Names Darby his opponent at ALL OUT! #AEWRampage — Denise Salcedo (@_denisesalcedo) August 21, 2021

