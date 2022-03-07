WATCH: CM Punk makes entrance at AEW Revolution 2022 with ROH theme

CM Punk rocked up at AEW Revolution in his old Ring of Honor gear coupled with his old theme song.

CM Punk faced MJF at Revolution in a Dog Collar match as both men sought to write the next chapter of what has ended up being a legendary rivalry. MJF had already defeated the Second City Saint in Chicago on AEW Dynamite. However, a tag team match win alongside Jon Moxley against FTR allowed the Voice of the Voiceless to name his terms for the rematch.

CM Punk went for a Dog Collar match, and that factored heavily during the build-up to Revolution, with numerous callbacks to Punk's career in Ring of Honor. MJF and CM Punk both picked out specific words from the latter's promos in ROH.

At the pay-per-view, instead of the now-iconic Cult of Personality theme, CM Punk came out to his ROH theme and entrance, as well as the white trunks he used to wear before.

For fans who knew the former WWE Champion during his days as a ROH wrestler and for newer fans who were not very aware of Punk's storied history in the promotion, it was an excellent moment.

CM Punk went on to win the match after delivering a GTS to MJF on thumbtacks before following it up with a shot to the forehead with the Dynamite Diamond Ring handed to him by Wardlow.

CM Punk has an excellent record in AEW

CM Punk has amassed a large number of victories in All Elite Wrestling already. While he has defeated the likes of QT Marshall and Shawn Spears, he also has marquee wins over big stars like Darby Allin, Eddie Kingston, and Wardlow.

Punk had stated in his first promo in the company that he wants to face young prospects in AEW, and he did just that as he picked up wins over Lee Moriarty and Daniel Garcia.

In tag team action, Punk has multiple wins over FTR. One was in a tag team match alongside Jon Moxley, while the other was in a trios match with Darby Allin and Sting against FTR and MJF.

