3 Reasons why the CM Punk and MJF rivalry should end at Revolution 2022 and 2 reasons it should continue

CM Punk and MJF have been involved in a heated rivalry for the past three months. The feud seemingly reached its climax when Friedman cheated en route to victory over Punk in Chicago. The star even celebrated his win in one of the most over-the-top segments in AEW history.

During the opening segment of the latest Dynamite, CM Punk made it very clear that he wasn't done with MJF. In an effort to teach the Salt of the Earth a lesson, the Straight Edge star challenged him to a dog collar match at AEW Revolution.

The dog collar stipulation is one of the ultimate feud-enders. In his challenge, Punk repeatedly made reference to Roddy Piper, who competed in the stipulation's most historic bout against Greg Valentine at Starrcade 1983. That match was brutal and bloody, and fans can expect to see something similar at Revolution.

But can this truly be the end of Punk and MJF's rivalry? The two have been magnetic on the mic and have together produced some of AEW's best television in the last year. This list will in turn explore three reasons the feud should end and two reasons it shouldn't.

#5. SHOULD END: CM Punk and MJF have already had a drawn out feud

Punk and MJF's feud initially began in November 2021, and it's nearly March 2022. The rivalry has dragged on for months and the competitors have only stepped into the ring once. At this stage, fans are likely losing interest as Friedman will always try to run away or cheat.

Both Punk and MJF should move on to other feuds after AEW Revoluton. Fans should be treated to more dream opponents for both wrestlers instead of seeing them go back and forth.

#4. SHOULD NOT END: Friedman has yet to prove himself to the AEW audience and Punk is the wrestler to elevate him

MJF has all the hate and backlash from fans, but for the most part still runs away from fights. Punk has promised to teach the young star a lesson, and could be just the guy to force Friedman out of his cowardly ways and steer him towards becoming more like the heels he idolizes.

Roddy Piper was always ready for a fight, and it's high time that MJF adopted that mentality. Continuing the feud after Revolution will give the young star ample opportunity to grow as a fighter instead of always getting his way.

