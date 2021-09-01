CM Punk on who almost made him burst into tears backstage before his AEW Rampage debut

CM Punk has Thunder Rosa to thank for helping him understand the moment's gravity before his AEW Rampage debut.

This Sunday at AEW All Out in Chicago, CM Punk steps into the ring to compete for the first time in seven years against Darby Allin. But before that, he had to make his return to the industry and did so at the United Center on the second episode of AEW Rampage.

CM Punk was a guest this week on the Angi Taylor Show to discuss all things AEW. When asked about his big return at Rampage, Punk revealed he was a nervous wreck leading up to the show and that it was Thunder Rosa that really got to him beforehand.

"I'm going to call out Thunder Rosa," CM Punk said. "I was a nervous wreck the whole time I'm pacing the hallway. I can't sit still. I can't watch the monitor. I can't talk to people, you know, I'm running around. Then from waiting to go out waiting for my music to hit and she just looks at me. She goes, 'Hey, welcome back.' And like I almost just burst into tears. I was just like, 'You son of a b***h.' Yeah, so she got me pretty good with that. I don't think that was her intention. But man, she got me."

If you missed our chat with @CMPunk, check it out here.

Don’t forget to order @AEW “ALL OUT” this Sunday on ppv. https://t.co/CL6XwXAiqh — Abe Kanan (@abekanan) August 31, 2021

CM Punk is back to have fun in AEW

When CM Punk was asked about his recent comments that his return at AEW Rampage was the best moment of his career, he elaborated on that, calling it a triumph at that moment.

"Yeah, hands down. Because there's a triumph in that moment," CM Punk said. "You know, there's a washing away of sorrow in that moment. It's very much like, ‘Hey, I won.’ You know what I mean? Like, I did things on my terms, and I didn't compromise myself one bit, and I came back with my integrity intact. Now let's get back to business and that business is having fun."

Are you excited to see CM Punk back in professional wrestling? How do you think his match will go with Darby Allin at All Out? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Thanks to Fightful for the transcription of this interview.

Sportskeeda caught up with AEW megastar CM Punk recently! Click here for more.

Edited by Prem Deshpande