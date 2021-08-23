CM Punk shatters Pro Wrestling Tees 24 hours record, ringer shirts already gone

CM Punk is already doing great things for All Elite Wrestling.

Just minutes after his debut on AEW Rampage Friday night, CM Punk crashed the Pro Wrestling Tees/Shop AEW website for almost 24 hours due to people constantly reloading the site and trying to order Punk's first AEW t-shirt.

While several people had issues, it didn't stop AEW from recording astronomical sales as Pro Wrestling Tees announced this morning that CM Punk broke their record of the most t-shirts sold in 24 hours.

CM Punk sold so many t-shirts that Pro Wrestling Tees ran out of the "ringer style" t-shirt that CM Punk's shirt was initially printed on and are now offering the design on other styles of t-shirts instead.

"Due to supply shortages on ringer t-shirts (white tee with black cuffs and neck) we do not have enough ringers in stock. Rather than completely putting the product out of stock, we are now offering it to you on a white t-shirt in many different styles. We will continue to monitor ringer stock and offer the ringer version at a future undetermined date. Ringer tees will still be available at AEW Live Events while supply lasts!" Pro Wrestling Tees said on their official website.

CM Punk has everyone talking about AEW

The impact of CM Punk's debut with All Elite Wrestling is already being felt throughout the pro wrestling industry. The record t-shirt sales are a perfect example of that.

CM Punk will make his AEW Dynamite debut this Wednesday on TNT, and it will be exciting to find out what Punk's presence of Dynamite does to the program's viewership and demo this week.

It has already been announced that CM Punk will make his in-ring return at AEW All Out against Darby Allin on September 5.

