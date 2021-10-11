CM Punk on how social media brought him back to wrestling

Believe it or not, Twitter played a role in bringing CM Punk back to professional wrestling.

The Second City Saint left WWE in 2014 and didn't officially stepped back into the ring until he arrived in AEW. Though he technically left the business, he still kept on eye on the wrestling world.

Punk recently sat down with Tony Maglio of The Wrap to discuss all things AEW. When asked if he watched AEW Dynamite before he joined the company, Punk admitted that he did when he could. That being said, he described how Twitter allowed him to see a lot more of the product overall.

"I would watch, not every show, but I would watch when I could," CM Punk said. "I would definitely, at first, just watch people that I knew or heard about. I think Twitter helps a lot because you can read and get a sense of what is good and what is not."

CM Punk believes AEW has a youthful exuberance

Social media like Twitter allowed CM Punk to watch clips and read about All Elite Wrestling, even when he didn't have time to watch the show on television. These clips helped Punk understand AEW's strengths and weaknesses before he decided to sign a contract with the company.

"You can watch clips, and you can get a fundamental grasp of what to spend your time watching and stuff like that." CM Punk continued. "And I saw some stuff where I was like, ‘Well, they need help with this.’ And I saw some other stuff where I was like, ‘Man, this is great.' The best thing they had was a youthful exuberance."

Judging by his first matches with the likes of Darby Allin and Powerhouse Hobbs, you can tell that CM Punk is a big fan of the young wrestlers on the AEW roster. The more he works with them, the better they'll be for it in the long run. Likewise, competing against the company's brightest stars will help Punk continue to prove himself.

