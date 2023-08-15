CM Punk vs. Kenny Omega will happen 'it's just a matter of time,' according to a WWE Hall of Famer

It's the dream match that every fan wants, CM Punk one-on-one against Kenny Omega, and while the two men might never meet in the ring due to their backstage tension, a WWE Hall of Famer thinks it will happen eventually.

Omega was one name at the top of everyone's lists when it came to dream opponents for Punk when he joined AEW in 2021. However, since the Brawl Out incident in 2022, many have wondered if they will ever see the two cross paths due to how much turmoil has gone on backstage.

Speaking on 'Torg and Elliott,' one person who thinks the match will happen is WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry, who admitted that some issues will get ironed out and the match will end up taking place at some point.

"I want to see it too. It's just a matter of time. You let things iron themselves out, and you see where things lead to. Could you imagine an AEW tournament for the World Title and on one side of the bracket, to go to the finals, you have Kenny Omega and CM Punk meet up against each other? It would be incredible." (H/T Fightful)

Henry praised both Punk and Omega for their in-ring work as well, with the World's Strongest Man using the top 40 players in the NFL and comparing that to where Punk and Omega would land on a top 40 wrestlers list as an example of how good they truly are.

"The top 100 wrestlers of all time, they're halfway on it. CM Punk and Kenny Omega are in the top 40 of all time. People don't realize, you go to the NFL, look up the top 100 football players, see who is in the top 40. It will blow your mind. Same thing with any other sport. I'd like to see the top 100 baseball players and see who is the top 40." (H/T Fightful)

CM Punk and Kenny Omega will have different plans for AEW All In

The Wembley Stadium show is going to be the biggest show that AEW has ever produced, but we are still unsure as to what both CM Punk and Kenny Omega will have to do in London.

On a recent edition of AEW Collision, Punk was called out by Samoa Joe, who was still angry about the finish of their Owen Hart Foundation Tournament match in July. At the time of writing, Punk is yet to respond, but at least he has some sort of direction when it comes to his opponent, which can't be said for Kenny Omega.

On this week's edition of AEW Dynamite, Omega will sit down with Jim Ross to discuss what his plans will be for the show in London, and it's safe to say that the likes of Don Callis and Konosuke Takeshita will be brought up a long the way.

