×
Create
Notifications

CM Punk wins first world title in 9 years at AEW Double or Nothing 

CM Punk captured the World Championship at Double or Nothing
CM Punk captured the World Championship at Double or Nothing
Max Everett
Max Everett
ANALYST
visit
Modified May 30, 2022 10:59 AM IST
News

CM Punk defeated Hangman Page to capture the AEW World title at Double or Nothing.

The AEW title marks his first in nine years, reigning until early 2013 with the WWE Championship. Their battle witnessed a story that almost saw Hangman Page turn heel, as he appeared to be set to strike Punk with the belt to retain.

#Hangman @theadampage with a huge declaration but the match isn't over yet! There's still time to order #AEWDoN on @BleacherReport & Internationally on @FiteTV / PPV.com https://t.co/4tJnPfIUBD

His lapse in judgement proved to be fatal to his reign when the Cult of Personality reversed the Buckshot Lariat into a GTS for the pinfall. It was not plain sailing for the new champion throughout his challenge, as he had to survive an onslaught of offense from a considerably aggressive Cowboy.

With the win, CM Punk looks set to begin a third Summer of Punk in AEW, having done so previously with the world titles in WWE and ROH. Hangman, on the other hand, will have to take over his decisions and processes in the match, so nearly turning to the dark side and having this consideration cost him dearly.

Also Read Article Continues below
.@CMPunk with the GTS!! There's still time to order #AEWDoN on @BleacherReport & Internationally on @FiteTV / PPV.com https://t.co/GD4pRlnU7y

This is Punk's first world title since 2013, when he reigned as the WWE champion. He left the promotion a year later after walking out and taking leave for seven years prior to making his fairytale return last year. Less than a year later, and he is lifting the world title in his new surroundings.

What will happen to WWE without Roman Reigns? Hear it from a living legend himself.

Edited by Neda Ali
Article image

Go to article

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Editorial Standards
Journalism Awards
Affiliate Program
Careers
Contact Us
Edition:
English
हिन्दी