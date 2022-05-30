CM Punk wins first world title in 9 years at AEW Double or Nothing 

CM Punk defeated Hangman Page to capture the AEW World title at Double or Nothing.

The AEW title marks his first in nine years, reigning until early 2013 with the WWE Championship. Their battle witnessed a story that almost saw Hangman Page turn heel, as he appeared to be set to strike Punk with the belt to retain.

His lapse in judgement proved to be fatal to his reign when the Cult of Personality reversed the Buckshot Lariat into a GTS for the pinfall. It was not plain sailing for the new champion throughout his challenge, as he had to survive an onslaught of offense from a considerably aggressive Cowboy.

With the win, CM Punk looks set to begin a third Summer of Punk in AEW, having done so previously with the world titles in WWE and ROH. Hangman, on the other hand, will have to take over his decisions and processes in the match, so nearly turning to the dark side and having this consideration cost him dearly.

This is Punk's first world title since 2013, when he reigned as the WWE champion. He left the promotion a year later after walking out and taking leave for seven years prior to making his fairytale return last year. Less than a year later, and he is lifting the world title in his new surroundings.

Edited by Neda Ali