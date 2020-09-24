Cody makes AEW return with a new look on Dynamite, challenged to a Dog Collar match

This week's episode of AEW Dynamite featured a big TNT Championship match between Brodie Lee and Orange Cassidy, followed by the highly-anticipated AEW return of Cody.

The title match, as expected, ended with Brodie Lee retaining his Championship. The match itself was quite entertaining as it had Orange Cassidy at his nonchalant best, Brodie Lee being ruthless as ever and the other Dark Order members adding to the big picture with their shenanigans outside the ring. However, the bout was just a precursor for Cody's grand return to AEW TV after a very short hiatus.

The former TNT Champion got an entrance worthy of a WrestleMania stage. The music hit, and the commentators weren't even sure whether Cody was in the arena. Once the smoke had settled, Cody was standing on the ramp with freshly-dyed jet black hair. He had a black suit on, and he meant business as some extensive pyro went off. It should be noted that this is the first time that Cody has used his natural black hair in AEW.

Cody hit the ring and attacked the Dark Order. Brodie Lee escaped, but Five of the Dark Order wasn't so lucky as Cody attacked his leg.

An irate Brodie Lee cut a backstage promo following the angle, and he went on to challenge Cody to a Dog Collar match. Cody had one week to respond to the Exalted One's challenge.

.@CodyRhodes is not the same man that we've known #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/mzirict0I5 — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) September 24, 2020

Where has Cody been, and what's next?

Cody was written off TV a few weeks back when Brodie Lee destroyed him in a TNT Championship match on Dynamite. The leader of the Dark Order squashed The American Nightmare and became the new TNT Champion.

Advertisement

Cody was revealed as one of the hosts of the 'Go-Big Show,' a competition set to air on TBS. Cody was not seen on AEW TV ever since he dropped the TNT title to Brodie Lee, and in his absence, The Dark Order targetted Dustin and Brandi Rhodes in recent weeks. The storyline continued, and the most logical step was for Cody to return for some retribution.

He's finally back, and AEW made a big deal out of his return by giving him an extravagant entrance. Cody should ideally accept the Dog Collar match challenge, and he would also be looking to reclaim the TNT Championship.

Cody's return is a big boost for AEW but what's even better is that this isn't the same American Nightmare that the fans have grown accustomed to seeing. Cody looked meaner than usual, and it sets things perfectly for his rematch against Brodie Lee.

What are your thoughts about Cody's new look?