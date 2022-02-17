Cody Rhodes has never been afraid to take a chance

If you ask someone who has been one of the most influential wrestlers in the past five years, they would almost certainly have to consider the name Cody Rhodes.

Rhodes, who recently departed All Elite Wrestling, has been the talk of the internet community. The rapid fire of information and opinions came after shocking rumors turned out to be a confirmed fact. AEW President Tony Khan released an official statement wishing both Cody Rhodes and his wife Brandi the best of luck going forward.

As one of the founders of the promotion and an executive vice president, Cody looked like he would be a pillar of AEW for years to come. He was the lead spokesman for the promotion, the face of the franchise, if you will.

Now, just like that? He's gone.

This isn't the first time that Cody has been the talk of the town. When he departed WWE in 2016 and said it was because he had 'bigger plans'? People scoffed and laughed. How dare this mid-carder leave the juggernaut of pro wrestling and think he's going to do something even bigger? What's he going to do, start his own company or something?

Well, Cody Rhodes did just that. He revolutionized the business by walking away and having the guts to try something new

During those first couple of years, he won two different companies' versions of the world title, and wrestled successfully with New Japan. All the while, he upped his visibility by joining The Bullet Club and continued to wrestle everywhere he could. He was going to make the name 'Cody Rhodes' mean something.

As The American Nightmare began to mold his own image, others in the industry took notice. The butterfly effect of what Rhodes did was not lost on some of his colleagues. Before you know it, more and more performers were starting to think they could do better financially -- or at least be happier and more satisfied -- if they left the corporate umbrella and managed their own careers. In many ways, Cody was the Pied Piper of Pro Wrestling, leading all of his fellow stars to the ideals of independence and the feeling of freedom.

It cannot be overstated. His willingness to take that leap did more for his career than if he would have stood pat. And him carrying the banner is what led to the highly successful ALL IN pay-per-view and eventually, the formation of AEW.

So perhaps we shouldn't be surprised that he is going off the beaten path once more. He could stay in a comfort zone, or he could try to get out and make more history. He's apparently chosen the latter.

Knowing what we have learned about Cody Rhodes over the past few years, it's hard to bet against him. He's gone 'all in' before and came up with aces. There's no reason to doubt that, somehow, he will come up with a winning hand this time, too.

Where do you think we will see Cody Rhodes next? Will he sign with WWE, return to AEW, or simply tour around the world as a free agent? Please share your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below.

Edited by Genci Papraniku