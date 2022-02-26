"Those fans made that night special" - Cody Rhodes looks back on one of his favorite nights in AEW

Former AEW star Cody Rhodes has responded to a fan on social media, reminiscing on one of his personal favorite nights in All Elite Wrestling.

News broke in mid-February 2022 that Cody and his wife Brandi Rhodes would be departing AEW after three years with the promotion. The duo were integral to the company's formation, working alongside Tony Khan and The Young Bucks in 2019.

Cody was involved in some of AEW's most memorable moments over the last three years. One particular standout night was the special "Saturday Night Dynamite" event that took place on October 23rd 2021, where Cody finally got a decisive victory over Malakai Black in the main event.

Now Rhodes has taken the time to look back on that night when responding to a fan on social media. Despite many fans of Malakai Black not being happy with the outcome, Cody said that the audience in Orlando was incredible.

Personally always difficult competing in Orlando, but that venue and those fans made that one special. @AEW We had fun that night! GREAT crowd. Amazing opponent.Personally always difficult competing in Orlando, but that venue and those fans made that one special. @CamadecaDevon @AEW We had fun that night! GREAT crowd. Amazing opponent.Personally always difficult competing in Orlando, but that venue and those fans made that one special. ♥️

What will Cody Rhodes do next?

The question on the lips of every wrestling fan right now is what Cody will do with his career now that he has officially left All Elite Wrestling.

The answer for most seems to be that he will return to WWE. It's even been teased on RAW, with former WWE Champion The Miz stating that his partner for WrestleMania would be "dashing," a reference to the 'Dashing Cody Rhodes' gimmick of 2010.

To many fans' disappointment, The Miz did not unveil Cody as his partner, opting to team with Logan Paul instead.

Some AEW fans still don't believe Rhodes has truly left, with this whole situation being part of a grand scheme that will lead Cody back to AEW. Others think he will venture into mainstream media, and a minority believe he's going to retire.

What do you think Cody will do next? Let us know in the comments section down below!

