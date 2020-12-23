Cody Rhodes responds to fan who called AEW an abomination

In a series of tweets, AEW Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes has responded to a fan who called the company an abomination.

The fan was responding to a tweet from FiteTV that shared a link for the first-ever AEW All In event. The fan referred to it as a "dark day" in professional wrestling.

Ah yes, the start of the crime that has been perpetrated on professional wrestling. This birthed the abomination that is AEW. A dark day indeed. — NWA Wrestling Fan (@NWAfan336) December 21, 2020

This response would spark a series of tweets between the fan in question and Cody Rhodes. The fan clearly had some issues with AEW's product and throughout his back and forth with The American Nightmare stuck to his point of "AEW being bad for wrestling." You can see the continued conversation below.

I mean this day bettered the wrestling economy and QOL standards for an entire industry, so no matter which way you shake it...a great day in our history.



(Not unlike the days Dream had those 3 initials on your mask white hot and fans got better wrestling and the boys got rich) — Cody (@CodyRhodes) December 21, 2020

???



It’s already been seen. Every company has had to up their financial commitment, duration, and QOL elements in their contracts.



Wrestlers and their families like to eat and expand their target audience from 1 promoter to millions of fans.



It’s the best time to be a fan. — Cody (@CodyRhodes) December 21, 2020

Cody Rhodes chose to take the high road while conversing with the fan

At some point, it seemed as if the fan grew tired of this conversation, and would proceed to give Cody Rhodes some advice.

He suggested that Rhodes looked silly defending the company to a "mark" like him, and it would have been better if he just cussed him out. However, Rhodes took the high road when responding.

Educating > cursing out people



It’s the holidays. — Cody (@CodyRhodes) December 21, 2020

Despite the patient and well thought-out responses of Cody Rhodes, the fan refused to get "educated," and stood by his statement. Rhodes would go on to simply tell the fan to "watch and love it."

We have grown tenfold in global penetration, social Nielsen’s, we received an extension from our partner in the space. don’t mistake somebody’s entertainment podcast for facts. Everything I’m saying is documented. The sky is blue, that shouldn’t offend you. Watch & you’ll love it — Cody (@CodyRhodes) December 21, 2020

Cody Rhodes handled this conversation brilliantly. He did not lose his cool and explained himself patiently and calmly

The American Nightmare received a lot of support from the fans throughout the debate. However, some interesting points were brought up from both sides. What do you think? Has AEW been good or bad for pro-wrestling? Let us know in the comments.