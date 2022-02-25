"I hope somebody documents it one day"- Cody Rhodes responds to a fan expressing frustration over his AEW departure 

Cody Rhodes's AEW departure continues to be a prominent story in the world of wrestling. Perhaps the most influential member of the Elite faction that built the promotion with Tony Khan, Cody has embodied the spirit of the promotion since day one.

Despite divisive reactions to his body of work over the past year, Cody's departure has resonated with fans of both the American Nightmare and the Jacksonville-based promotion. Responding to a fan expressing their disappointment towards the news, Cody had the chance to address his post-WWE run:

Cody Rhodes @CodyRhodes @BTW_Stepham Thank you sir. That 2016 - run is just bloody amazing and filled with love/fun! I hope somebody documents it one day. @BTW_Stepham Thank you sir. That 2016 - run is just bloody amazing and filled with love/fun! I hope somebody documents it one day.

He speaks highly of his time since leaving WWE, describing it as filled with love and fun. Following his departure from the company, the former Stardust made his presence known when he joined Kenny Omega's Bullet Club.

Before setting the wheels in motion to start AEW, Cody had held titles in NJPW, IMPACT, WCPW and NWA.

Cody Rhodes founded AEW with the Elite in 2019

Cody Rhodes set the wheels in motion for AEW when he teamed with the Young Bucks to promote the independent event, All In, to prove that indie wrestling could be successful.

After making All In a smash-hit, questions arose over the future of the Elite stable as their contracts with New Japan came to an end. The obvious destination would have been a return to WWE, who had grown so interested that they tabled lucrative deals for each member of the group.

But thanks to the wrestling revolution that All In had helped spark, Cody, the Bucks, Kenny Omega and Hangman Page instead took the decision to run with Tony Khan's vision of an entirely new and alternative product.

AEW was born out of Cody's desire to show his worth in the industry, carving the Rhodes legacy into the very foundations of the wrestling scene. He leaves as a legitimate main event attraction and a founding father of WWE's top rival.

