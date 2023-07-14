Could ex-WWE star potentially return after 1536 days for first-time ever feud with Roman Reigns? Looking into untold 10+year storyline

AEW star and former WWE champion Jon Moxley is one of, if not the top name in the company right now and he has had to come up the hard way. From making his name on the independent scene and plying his trade in WWE NXT to his earth-shattering debut on the main roster as part of The Shield, Moxley has come a long way.

Moxley, formerly known as Dean Ambrose during his time in WWE, was always seen as the less talented one when compared to Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins, and that in some ways held him back. Even though he became WWE champion, it did not have the desired impact that he would have wanted.

Moxley arrived on AEW shores in 2019, and similar to his WWE debut, made an instant impact as he took out Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega at the inaugural AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view, firmly establishing himself in the main event scene. Since then, he has gone on to win the AEW World Championship thrice and even won the AEW Grand Slam Tournament of Champions in 2022.

For most of his time in AEW, Moxley has been the anti-hero, where he was neither a full on baby face nor a full on heel, and that perfectly suits his character. It also goes on to vindicate his decision to leave Vince McMahon's company and breaking the shackles of his past that kept him bound as the third best member of his team.

As the leader of the Blackpool Combat Club, Moxley has transcended his game to a level that is now on par with his Shield brethren and has successfully etched his name among the big guns.

Will we see Jon Moxley vs. Roman Reigns in WWE?

Roman Reigns is quite possibly the most revered name in WWE right now. The Tribal Chief has been putting on elite performances over the last two years and it looks like there is no one who can stop him currently.

What if Jon Moxley returned as Dean Ambrose and shocked Roman Reigns and took him on? Is there a possibility? The short answer is NO.

Moxley signed a five-year contract with AEW in October of last year and has reiterated the fact that where he is right now is the perfect place for him. In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Moxley said:

“I don't plan on going anywhere else. It's the best job in the world, and I’m very lucky to have it. In AEW, all I worry about is wrestling. That's my focus, and that's a joy. I love storytelling, I love promos, I love wrestling. I love coming up with ideas for other people. I love learning. For me, it's a perfect fit.”

Going by what Moxley said, it will be hard and next to impossible for him to come over to WWE and ruin Reigns’ party, but a few years down the line and we could potentially have a feud that would be 10+ years in the making and for the first time ever.

