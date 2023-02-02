Could Malakai Black decimate WWE Hall of Famer on AEW Dynamite tonight?

Malakai Black and his faction made their shocking return to AEW a couple of months ago. Since then, The House of Black has put the entire roster on notice. Is the faction's leader planning to victimize a WWE Hall of Famer on tonight's episode of Dynamite?

In the previous episode of Dynamite, TNT Champion Darby Allin successfully retained his title against House of Black member Buddy Matthews with some help from his tag team partner, Sting. The WWE Hall of Famer took out the rest of the faction, allowing the Champion to wrestle a fair match.

Prior to the title match, Darby Allin laid out the challenge to the faction stating that he had some unfinished business with them. The last time that Sting and Allin wrestled The House of Black was back in September when Malakai Black and his faction suffered a tough loss. Given the fact that, on every occasion, Sting and Darby Allin have gotten the upper hand, the leader of The House of Black might look to get some retribution for his faction.

Tomorrow night on AEW Dynamite, Darby Allin has his hands full with the Samoan Submission Machine, Samoa Joe in a No Holds Barred match for the TNT Championship. So this could be the perfect time for Malakai and his faction to focus on the WWE Hall of Famer and get their revenge.

Eddie Kingston sent a cryptic message to Malakai Black and his faction

As mentioned earlier, Malakai's faction put the entire AEW roster on notice. Eddie Kingston and Ortiz were a couple in the locker room that are looking to pick a fight with the faction.

The House of Black was looking to recruit both Kingston and Ortiz. While neither of them were interested in joining the faction, both were skeptical about each other. A couple of weeks ago on AEW Rampage, Kingston snapped and attacked Ortiz.

This past Friday on Rampage, Eddie Kingston had a message for Malakai and his faction. He mentioned that he was tired of trying to convince people and stated that the four-person group was right all along.

"I quit. I'm done trying. House of Black you're right, you're right. The real Eddie Kingston has to come out now. And too bad Ortiz, you had to be the fatal shot. If you don't like it, do something. House of Black, I understand your way. You just have to accept me. I understand you. I feel you. I'm ready to go home," Eddie Kingston said. [00:09 - 00:34]

Kingston might help Malakai Black and his faction in taking out Sting tonight on Dynamite.

Who do you think will win in a match between Sting and Malakai Black? Drop your predictions in the comments section below.

