Could a WWE legend turn heel and join House of Black? Exploring the possibility

On the latest episode of Collision, The House of Black sent a chilling message to WWE Hall of Famer Billy Gunn and The Acclaimed through a video. However, what if this was instead the beginning of an addition to the House of Black?

Billy Gunn previously abruptly retired from active competition after The Acclaimed's match vs. The House of Black for the AEW World Trios titles. After the match, Malakai Black said something to Gunn before leaving the ring, and this began the sequence of events that led to his retirement. But could those words have left the Hall of Famer to have a change of heart?

For a lot of stars in the business, the quote "If you can't beat them, join them" usually becomes a reality. Billy Gunn might take that road if he ever would make a return. He could do this by first turning on his "adoptive sons." He could return one last time to seemingly side with The Acclaimed to have a proper ending to his time with them, but this could be his chance to make a heel turn.

After that match, Gunn could attack Bowens & Castor on behalf of the House of Black and confirm his heel turn. His reasoning could be his realization that he could not be on the level of the House of Black, so he decided to join them to be a part of a more powerful faction. This would be uncharacteristic of the WWE Hall of Famer but would make for an interesting turn in the storyline.

WWE Hall of Famer Billy Gunn's retirement got AEW star feeling emotional

WWE Hall of Famer Billy Gunn's retirement caught everyone by surprise, but at the time, no one seemed more surprised than The Acclaimed themselves.

A few weeks after the shocking moment, Anthony Bowens spoke to Chris Distefano on Chrissy Chaos about the entire situation and just how much it had an impact on him at the time.

"No, I really didn't. I don't think the cameras caught it, but I get very emotional when I'm out there because I get connected to the audience, I don't think I've cried in a wrestling ring. I got teary-eyed because he stood up, and his face was beat red, and at this point in our careers where Billy has been such a beacon of light for us, he's been guiding us from the beginning since we joined up with him last year."

While there has not been any video interview from Billy Gunn confirming his retirement, the past few weeks have seemingly gone in the direction of treating it as such, with even The House of Black deciding the bury the WWE Hall of Famer's belongings for good.

