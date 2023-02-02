Darby Allin breaks silence after losing TNT Championship on AEW Dynamite

Last night on AEW Dynamite, Darby Allin lost his TNT title to ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe. Following the match, the former champion finally broke his silence.

Last week on Dynamite, Darby Allin successfully defended his title against House of Black's Buddy Matthews. Immediately following the match Samoa Joe popped up on the Titantron and demanded a rematch for the title and the then-champion accepted the challenge. It is to be noted that Allin defeated the Samoan Submission Machine to become a two-time TNT Champion.

The title match was the main event of the night and was a No Holds Barred match. Both wrestlers were determined to walk home with the title. Darby exposed the ring mat to the hardwood floor in hopes of taking out Joe completely. After a hard-fought battle, Samoa Joe managed to get the last laugh as he hit the Muscle Buster on the exposed ring mat and pinned Allin for the win.

Darby Allin took to Twitter to react to his loss. He noted the fact that his title reign was a short one but at the same time he enjoyed the little time he was the champion.

"It’s gonna be a short time. But a hell of a time," Darby Allin tweeted.

Wardlow made a shocking return to AEW Dynamite

Following his victory on AEW Dynamite, Samoa Joe has joined the elite list of wrestlers who have become multi-time TNT Champions. Unfortunately, Joe's victory celebrations were cut short as Wardlow made his surprise return to get his revenge on the Samoan Submission Machine.

The last time the wrestling world saw the War Machine on AEW television was on the final Dynamite episode of 2022 where he lost his title rematch against Joe.

