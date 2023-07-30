Darby Allin proposed to a WWE star after dating for only four months! When his ex-partner got honest about their relationship

AEW star Darby Allin was married to a current WWE star, who revealed that the couple dated for only four months and were later divorced.

Darby Allin is one of the rising stars in the realm of wrestling right now, and he is a fan favorite among the wrestling community, especially AEW fans. While he continues to accomplish so much in his professional career, his personal life and relationship history might also be intriguing for the fans.

Allin tied the knot with the current WWE star, Gigi Dolin (aka Priscilla Kelly), back in November 2018 at a very young age. Furthermore, Dolin revealed that Darby proposed only four months after dating each other. However, their marriage lasted less than two years before the couple got separated.

During an interview on Excuse Me: The Vickie Guererro Show podcast, Dolin opened up on the reason for their divorce:

"With us, we realize we got married really young and really fast. He [Darby Allin] proposed after dating me for four months. That works for some people but for us, we realized we were not mature enough to handle that label of marriage. Sometimes just the label of marriage can add so much pressure and stress to a relationship." [H/T Wrestling News]

Gigi Dolin revealed she is best friends with Darby Allin even after the separation

Although Darby Allin and Gigi Dolin got through marriage and divorce at a very young age, they ended their relationship on good terms, according to Gigi.

In the same aforementioned interview, Dolin reflected on her relationship with Darby after their marriage ended:

"Since we removed that label of being married, we’ve been getting along great. We are best friends. We hang out all the time. We never have any conflict. We both still have little issues. We are both really young. We are still learning where we want to go with our careers and where we want our lives to go. It’s a lot all at once." [H/T Wrestling news]

The current NXT star concluded by delivering a social message saying people say divorce like it is a bad thing, but it shouldn't be like that, and it's okay to get a divorce.

Speaking of the professional careers of both, Darby Allin continues to climb the mountain to the top in AEW, whereas Gigi Dolin is on the rise with her current NXT career. Only time will tell what the future has in store for them.