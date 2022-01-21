DDP reveals top AEW star rejected a massive $500,000 offer from WWE (Exclusive)

Diamond Dallas Page recently revealed that AEW TNT Champion Cody Rhodes left WWE after rejecting a nearly $500,000 per year offer back in 2016.

It's no secret that Cody's audacious decision to leave WWE was a blessing in disguise as he became the hottest free agent in the business at the time. A few years later, in 2019, All Elite Wrestling came to fruition - Vince McMahon's first legitimate competitor since WCW went out of business.

Cody is currently thriving as the TNT Champion in a record-setting third reign. Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda's The Bro Show, DDP reflected on Rhodes leaving WWE and becoming a massive star in his own right.

DDP believes that the AEW star rejected the offer from Vince McMahon as he viewed himself as a top guy. The former WCW Champion thinks Cody created a great opportunity by departing the global juggernaut.

"One of the top promos of the year was done by Cody Rhodes. They (WWE) let him go. And you should know, walking away from all that money, he never said, but I got a feeling it was around a half a million dollars a year. Walking away because Cody saw himself as a top guy. He could have gotten over in the Attitude Era. He made his opportunity by asking for his release, and they granted it" said DDP

Could Cody Rhodes be on his way out of AEW?

One of the biggest stories in wrestling right now is Cody Rhodes' AEW contract, which expired at the end of 2021. The TNT Champion has been working as a free agent for the last few weeks.

Even at this week's Dynamite, Cody hinted at this status with AEW during his promo, saying he recently received a contract from Tony Khan, but it wasn't the one he was anticipating.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding his All Elite Wrestling future, Cody Rhodes will compete at next week's Beach Break special.

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_ Fightful reports some interesting details about Cody Rhodes' contract! Fightful reports some interesting details about Cody Rhodes' contract! https://t.co/WPJbQti5ig

He's set to defend his TNT Championship against interim champion Sammy Guevara to crown the unified champion. It's safe to assume Cody's contract talks could play a role in determining who walks out as the winner next week.

Also Read Article Continues below

Do you see Cody Rhodes joining WWE back anytime soon? Sound off in the comments section below.

Edited by Angana Roy