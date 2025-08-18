  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Jon Moxley
  • Dean Ambrose will be back in WWE, but for one reason only!

Dean Ambrose will be back in WWE, but for one reason only!

By Gaurav Singh
Published Aug 18, 2025 11:39 GMT
WWE Dean Ambrose
Dean Ambrose on WWE TV (Image source: wwe.com)

Former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley (fka Dean Ambrose) could return to WWE for one big reason. Moxley is currently signed to All Elite Wrestling and is a top name in the company.

Ad

Dean Ambrose could show up on the Stamford-based promotion's programming only if he gets inducted into the Hall of Fame along with Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins as a member of The Shield. World Wrestling Entertainment could honor The Purveyor of Violence due to a number of reasons.

Dean Ambrose had a memorable run in WWE

Ambrose joined WWE in 2011 and had a decent run in NXT. He made his blockbuster main roster debut in 2012 as part of The Shield. The Lunatic Fringe went on to become one of the top stars in the company and also held the world championship once.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

WWE has found the female Roman Reigns - Check out now!

Ad

The run that Dean Ambrose had in the Stamford-based promotion warrants a Hall of Fame induction. He could return to the company only for a potential Hall of Fame induction.

Dean Ambrose has become a top act in AEW

Following alleged frustrations with his booking, Dean Ambrose decided to jump ship to All Elite Wrestling in 2019. He changed his name to Jon Moxley and achieved many accolades in the company. Moxley has won the AEW World Championship four times until now.

Ad
Ad

While WWE may not acknowledge his achievements in AEW, Jon Moxley surely deserves to be inducted into the Hall of Fame for reinventing his career after departing from the sports entertainment juggernaut.

Jon Moxley will likely end his career in AEW

While many fans want to see Dean Ambrose back in WWE for another run with his Shield brothers, he will likely have his final match in AEW. All Elite Wrestling arguably values Moxley's unique skill set more than World Wrestling Entertainment. Moreover, he is the face of the Tony Khan-led organization.

Ad

The Stamford-based promotion could look to bring in Moxley despite his loyalty to All Elite Wrestling. Reigns, Rollins, and The Lunatic Fringe's reunion would be a big moment for the sports entertainment juggernaut. Hence, the company could honor him after he hangs up his wrestling boots.

In the past, The Visionary claimed that The Shield would reunite only for a potential Hall of Fame induction, and he might be correct. As of now, this is mere speculation.

About the author
Gaurav Singh

Gaurav Singh

Twitter icon

Gaurav has been an AEW and WWE writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since July 2023. A Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication enabled him to take up writing for Pro Wrestling professionally, and his articles have raked in more than 2 million reads till date. Before Sportskeeda, he had internships as a WWE writer at FirstSportz and SportsManor.

Gaurav's journey as a wrestling enthusiast began at the 2008 WWE No Way Out, where he witnessed The Undertaker's triumphant win in the Elimination Chamber match. His favorite wrestler is CM Punk because of his sensible promos and having a great wrestling mind.

While writing, Gaurav aims to be a credible reporter and provide accurate information to readers without any biases.

Apart from writing, Gaurav loves to play story-based games, read non-fiction books, and listen to music when he needs relaxation.

Know More

How WWE is ruining Rhea Ripley - Watch Here!

Quick Links

Edited by Pratik Singh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications