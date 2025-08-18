Dean Ambrose will be back in WWE, but for one reason only!

Former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley (fka Dean Ambrose) could return to WWE for one big reason. Moxley is currently signed to All Elite Wrestling and is a top name in the company.Dean Ambrose could show up on the Stamford-based promotion's programming only if he gets inducted into the Hall of Fame along with Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins as a member of The Shield. World Wrestling Entertainment could honor The Purveyor of Violence due to a number of reasons.Dean Ambrose had a memorable run in WWEAmbrose joined WWE in 2011 and had a decent run in NXT. He made his blockbuster main roster debut in 2012 as part of The Shield. The Lunatic Fringe went on to become one of the top stars in the company and also held the world championship once.The run that Dean Ambrose had in the Stamford-based promotion warrants a Hall of Fame induction. He could return to the company only for a potential Hall of Fame induction.Dean Ambrose has become a top act in AEWFollowing alleged frustrations with his booking, Dean Ambrose decided to jump ship to All Elite Wrestling in 2019. He changed his name to Jon Moxley and achieved many accolades in the company. Moxley has won the AEW World Championship four times until now.While WWE may not acknowledge his achievements in AEW, Jon Moxley surely deserves to be inducted into the Hall of Fame for reinventing his career after departing from the sports entertainment juggernaut.Jon Moxley will likely end his career in AEWWhile many fans want to see Dean Ambrose back in WWE for another run with his Shield brothers, he will likely have his final match in AEW. All Elite Wrestling arguably values Moxley's unique skill set more than World Wrestling Entertainment. Moreover, he is the face of the Tony Khan-led organization.The Stamford-based promotion could look to bring in Moxley despite his loyalty to All Elite Wrestling. Reigns, Rollins, and The Lunatic Fringe's reunion would be a big moment for the sports entertainment juggernaut. Hence, the company could honor him after he hangs up his wrestling boots.In the past, The Visionary claimed that The Shield would reunite only for a potential Hall of Fame induction, and he might be correct. As of now, this is mere speculation.