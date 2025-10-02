Death Riders to cost 30-year-old star her title match at AEW WrestleDream? Looking at the chances

Death Riders has been trying to recruit a 30-year-old star in recent months. However, this plan backfired, and the group could be seeking retribution.Jon Moxley has been grooming Kris Statlander for the past few weeks. He has offered some words of wisdom to her backstage a few times. Last week, Moxley tried to induct her into his group by having her betray Harley Cameron. However, this plan backfired miserably as she attacked Wheeler Yuta and then flipped off Mox before she escaped into the crowd. While Kris Statlander is feuding with Mox and his gang, she also has to deal with Toni Storm, who is breathing down her neck. She will defend the AEW Women's World Championship against the Timeless One at WrestleDream 2025. However, Death Riders could prove to be a massive difference maker.Death Riders will be looking for revengeEver since Kris Statlander attacked Wheeler Yuta and embarrassed Jon Moxley, the Death Riders have been furious, and they are out for revenge. This week on Dynamite, Yuta teamed with Marina Shafir to face Darby Allin and Statlander. However, it was the babyfaces who emerged from this match as the winners.Therefore, Mox and his group are still in search of revenge. Hence, at WrestleDream 2025, someone from the Death Riders could interfere in the Women's World Championship match and cost Statlander the bout. This could also lead to a bigger match between these two women down the line.Death Riders costing Kris Statlander the match could save her from a clean lossKris Statlander is now starting to reach the pinnacle of her career in AEW. Although she has just become the Women's World Champion, she already has a tough obstacle in front of her - Toni Storm. This also presents a bit of a problem, as Toni was also pushed strongly by AEW.Therefore, a loss here could only hurt both women. Tony Khan won't want to book his new Women's World Champion to suffer a clean loss, and he also won't want Toni to be pinned as well. Therefore, a logical way out is to have the Mox's group interfere in the match and cause a DQ finish, which will protect both women.Toni Storm could align herself with the Death RidersThis week on AEW Dynamite, Toni Storm questioned who she was without the Women's World Championship around her waist. She then challenged Kris Statlander to a one-on-one match. Jon Moxley could utilize this moment of weakness of Storm to his advantage and plot a plan to exact his revenge on Statlander.He could offer Toni Storm the chance to join his group in exchange for guaranteeing her the Women's World Championship. Storm could accept his offer, and Mox's faction could cost Statlander the title.