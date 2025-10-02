  • home icon
Death Riders to cost 30-year-old star her title match at AEW WrestleDream? Looking at the chances

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Oct 02, 2025 19:21 GMT
Death Riders
Death Riders have been a dominant faction in AEW (source: AEW's X account)

Death Riders has been trying to recruit a 30-year-old star in recent months. However, this plan backfired, and the group could be seeking retribution.

Jon Moxley has been grooming Kris Statlander for the past few weeks. He has offered some words of wisdom to her backstage a few times. Last week, Moxley tried to induct her into his group by having her betray Harley Cameron. However, this plan backfired miserably as she attacked Wheeler Yuta and then flipped off Mox before she escaped into the crowd. While Kris Statlander is feuding with Mox and his gang, she also has to deal with Toni Storm, who is breathing down her neck. She will defend the AEW Women's World Championship against the Timeless One at WrestleDream 2025. However, Death Riders could prove to be a massive difference maker.

Death Riders will be looking for revenge

Ever since Kris Statlander attacked Wheeler Yuta and embarrassed Jon Moxley, the Death Riders have been furious, and they are out for revenge. This week on Dynamite, Yuta teamed with Marina Shafir to face Darby Allin and Statlander. However, it was the babyfaces who emerged from this match as the winners.

Therefore, Mox and his group are still in search of revenge. Hence, at WrestleDream 2025, someone from the Death Riders could interfere in the Women's World Championship match and cost Statlander the bout. This could also lead to a bigger match between these two women down the line.

Death Riders costing Kris Statlander the match could save her from a clean loss

Kris Statlander is now starting to reach the pinnacle of her career in AEW. Although she has just become the Women's World Champion, she already has a tough obstacle in front of her - Toni Storm. This also presents a bit of a problem, as Toni was also pushed strongly by AEW.

Therefore, a loss here could only hurt both women. Tony Khan won't want to book his new Women's World Champion to suffer a clean loss, and he also won't want Toni to be pinned as well. Therefore, a logical way out is to have the Mox's group interfere in the match and cause a DQ finish, which will protect both women.

Toni Storm could align herself with the Death Riders

This week on AEW Dynamite, Toni Storm questioned who she was without the Women's World Championship around her waist. She then challenged Kris Statlander to a one-on-one match. Jon Moxley could utilize this moment of weakness of Storm to his advantage and plot a plan to exact his revenge on Statlander.

He could offer Toni Storm the chance to join his group in exchange for guaranteeing her the Women's World Championship. Storm could accept his offer, and Mox's faction could cost Statlander the title.

Sunil Joseph

Sunil Joseph

Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.

Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.

If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.

Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket.

