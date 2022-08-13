Did CM Punk ever face Jon Moxley/Dean Ambrose of the Shield in WWE?

AEW fans around the world are giddy with excitement following the "Quake by the Lake" edition of Dynamite. On the show, AEW World Champion CM Punk returned and had his first showdown with Jon Moxley.

In Punk's absence, Moxley has dominated as the Interim AEW World Champion and has wrestled in some of the finest matches of his entire career, and that's just in the past six weeks!

Now it is time for CM Punk and Jon Moxley to finally face off in an AEW ring. However, this isn't the first time the two have faced each other in singles competition, in fact, it's not even the second, or even the third.

During their shared time in WWE together, Punk and Dean Ambrose faced each other on multiple occasions when Ambrose was a member of The Shield, with the "Second City Saint" at one point having a feud with the "Hounds of Justice."

In terms of singles competition, the two men faced each other three times under the WWE umbrella, with the two most notable coming on the 3rd and 9th of December 2013.

The other occasion came way back in 2011 during Ambrose's developmental run in FCW, when Punk turned up as a surprise to face one of the territory's brightest prospects.

Unfortunately for Ambrose, he is yet to pick up a singles win over CM Punk, but will that change at All Out 2022? Only time will tell.

They faced each other in WWE, but CM Punk and Jon Moxley teamed for the first time in AEW

On every occasion that they interacted in WWE, CM Punk and Jon Moxley were on the opposite side of the ring from each other. However, in AEW, the only time they have been in the same match was when they were partners.

Punk brought Moxley out as his surprise partner to face FTR on February 9th 2022 edition of Dynamite. This was while CM Punk was in the midst of his feud with MJF, while Jon Moxley had just returned to the company a few weeks earlier following a stint in rehab.

The match tore the house down as it was not only were four of the best wrestlers in the world duking it out, but the sheer sight of Punk and Moxley fighting for the same cause was a very welcome surprise. It was even nicer for fans as Punk and Moxley picked up the victory.

