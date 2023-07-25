Did Dominik Mysterio play a role in a top star choosing WWE over AEW? Looking back at the report

Dominik Mysterio was reportedly one of the main reasons his father, Rey Mysterio, decided to stay with WWE, rejecting an AEW deal three years ago.

Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio are among the most popular father-son duos in sports entertainment history. While Rey is a veteran of the pro wrestling business, Dominik has also established himself as a popular star in WWE, appearing in the company from a very young age.

Rey also formed a tag team with his son, Dominik, and the tandem eventually became the first father-son duo to become the WWE Tag Team Champions. However, it would not have been the case if The Master of the 619 had signed with the Tony Khan-led promotion in 2020.

According to a report by Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Rey was offered an almost equal amount by both the Stamford-based and Jacksonville-based companies per match. However, the Hall of Famer eventually decided to stay with WWE to help his son become a prominent name in the sports entertainment juggernaut.

“Rey Mysterio is staying [with WWE], as was always the betting line outcome of this. But it’s as close to [being] official without confirmation of it being official, and obviously, Dominik is a big part of that deal. AEW made an offer that equaled the WWE’s per-match offer. But the WWE offer was higher because it was for more dates." (H/T Heel by Nature)

How Rey Mysterio played a massive role in establishing Dominik Mysterio as a major WWE name?

Dominik Mysterio is currently considered one of the top heels in pro wrestling. Hence, it's hard to imagine he was a part of one of the most beloved tandems in WWE a couple of years ago.

The father-son storyline between Dominik Mysterio and Rey has definitely played a big part in The Judgment Day member becoming a despised figure on WWE TV.

Since Dominik shocked everyone by turning on his father last year, things have changed drastically for him in the company. He consistently disrespected Rey on WWE TV, generating loud boos from the audience ahead of WrestleMania 39. Their feud reached the boiling point when the Hall of Famer decided to face the NXT North American Champion at The Show of Shows.

Although "Dirty" Dominik lost the match, his heel persona has continued to develop along with his on-screen love angle with Rhea Ripley. So it's fair to say that Rey played a massive role in making his son what he is today.

A current WWE Champion just said Roman is not his dream opponent here