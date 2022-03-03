"He's not Goldberg"- Disco Inferno weighs in on former WWE Superstar's debut match in AEW

Goldberg has been one of the most dominant performers in pro wrestling history. The WCW icon may be a shadow of himself as his career is winding down, but he has already carved an unmatched legacy.

A wrestling enthusiast recently asked Disco Inferno whether Keith Lee should have decimated Isiah Kassidy in typical ''Goldberg fashion'' on his AEW debut.

While speaking on the Keepin It 100 podcast, Inferno shared his belief that although the bout between Lee and Kassidy was "fine," it shouldn't have dragged on as long as it did.

"I thought the match was fine. It was a little bit too long. He [Keith Lee] could have beat [Isiah Kassidy] a lot quicker, but you know he looked good. He's not Goldberg. These guys don't know how to work like Goldberg. You know (he) protected his character. He just killed people. These guys wanna kill people, but they want to give them a bunch of stuff because they don't want to hurt their feelings," Disco Inferno said. (0:55 onwards)

While The Limitless One might not have squashed Kassidy like some fans would have loved to see, he earned himself a spot in the Revolution Ladder match on March 6.

Should Keith Lee win a multi-man match at Revolution pay-per-view, he will get a future shot at the TNT Championship.

Jade Cargill's undefeated streak has been compared to Goldberg

While there may not be anyone similar to the WCW icon in pro wrestling today, Jade Cargill's winning streak is often compared to the 55-year-old star's undefeated streak of 173-0 in WCW.

Not too long ago, Tony Khan made a controversial statement, comparing Cargill's rookie year to that of the WCW Icon:

"Jade Cargill’s probably the most dominant run in my opinion of any wrestler in North America has been on, on television since Bill Goldberg 25 years ago,” stated Khan.

Cargill still has a long way to go to reach Da Man's level, as her undefeated streak currently stands at 28-0. Still, it is an accomplishment for the reigning TBS Champion to have yielded success in her rookie year. Cargill will look to carry on her momentum as she locks horns with Tay Conti at AEW Revolution.

