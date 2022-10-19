"Don't know what the f**k is going on" - Jim Cornette feels AEW has undermined top star following Dynamite segment

Wrestling legend Jim Cornette has voiced his concerns over the direction of AEW star MJF following the most recent episode of Dynamite.

During the show, Maxwell Jacob Friedman cut a backstage promo where he spoke to Stokely Hathaway in a very condescending manner before telling the audience that it's not easy being the bad guy.

While his attitude towards Hathaway was in line with what we've come to expect from the "Salt of the Earth," the rest of the promo showed signs that Max could potentially be turning face in the near future.

On the latest episode of his "Jim Cornette Experience" podcast, Cornette expressed his concerns that MJF's face turn would ruin his character.

“That’s what I’m worried about. Firing the guy, ‘you don’t know what it’s like to be me,’ there’s more to this story, it sounds like they’re dropping seeds to make him a babyface which will pretty much destroy the whole g*d d**n aurora of the thing.” [2:17-2:30]

Cornette also stated that he felt as if he didn't really know what was going on in a segment featuring MJF, something that is not a regular occurrence.

“For the first time, I see an MJF segment and I’m like ‘I don’t know what the f**k is going on.--What’s going on here? This is getting deep and I’m not talking about psychologically as much as the bulls**t factor. Are they trying to set him up to be a sympathetic figure? ‘You don’t know how hard it is to be the bad guy!’ Or is this something that he thought of saying—he did it on his own and it didn’t necessarily land." [0:06-1:18]

What will MJF have to say this week on AEW Dynamite?

If there is one thing that Maxwell Jacob Friedman has got at the moment, it's everybody's attention, and this week on AEW Dynamite, MJF will speak live once again with no one having a clue as to what he will say next.

MJF still has his poker chip that he won at the All Out pay-per-view, which guarantees him an AEW World Championship match any time he wants, so the "Salt of the Earth" could very well interject himself into the title match between Jon Moxley and Hangman Page.

Friedman has also shown signs of frustration with The Firm, who have gotten in the way of his business as of late, with MJF even telling Stokely Hathaway that if he or his group puts another foot wrong, they will be fired from being Max's stable on retainer.

