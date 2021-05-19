Double or Nothing 2021: 3 reasons why Britt Baker should win the AEW Women's title and 2 reasons why Hikaru Shida should retain 

As Double or Nothing 2021 approaches, Britt Baker and Hikaru Shida's clash for the AEW Women's Championship gets ever closer.

Hikaru Shida is only the third-ever AEW Women's Champion. By the time Double or Nothing 2021 comes around, she will have held the title for more than a full year.

On the other side of things, the superstar that fans always thought would be the first AEW Women's Champion, Britt Baker, has not come anywhere close to a women's title run. In the last few months, Baker has improved a lot, as has the entire AEW women's division.

Once the most criticized division in AEW, the Women's Division has finally reached the point where they are respected for the amount of work that they put in. At Double or Nothing, they have the choice to go in one of two directions with the AEW women's title.

Given their choices, here are three reasons why Britt Baker should win the AEW Women's Championship at Double or Nothing, and two reasons why Hikaru Shida should retain.

#5 Why Britt Baker should win at AEW Double or Nothing: Overcame the uninspired booking

Britt Baker was the perfect representation of superstars who were suffering in AEW thanks to uninspired storylines surrounding the women's division.

None of the AEW women were able to stand out and establish a unique identity early on, with the exception of Baker. Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D made herself the perfect comedic heel in the women's division along with Rebel.

Yet, despite the comedy, she kept a layer of seriousness there too. Her arrogance, coupled with her attitude and aggression, makes her the perfect candidate to be the AEW Women's Champion.

She has also developed quite a gimmick as a heel star that the fans are now familiar with. She has a unique identity, separate from everyone else, and this will help lend value to the AEW women's division as a whole if she wins the title at Double or Nothing.

