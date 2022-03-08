5 dream opponents for Swerve Strickland in AEW

Swerve Strickland is All Elite, and the former WWE star has now joined quite a number of his former peers in AEW after signing his contract live on air during the Revolution pay-per-view. While Strickland's appearance is reminiscent of Jay Lethal, the star has not made his intentions known yet.

"Swerve" made a name for himself in various independent promotions shortly before signing with WWE. He has met and fought a lot of AEW stars in various promotions and will likely be eager to face them again on Dynamite and Rampage.

This list will explore five possible dream opponents for Swerve Strickland in All Elite Wrestling.

#5 In our list of dream opponents for Shane "Swerve" Strickland in AEW: Anthony Ogogo has the arrogance and swagger to match Strickland in the ring

The Guvnor hasn't made an appearance on television since June 2021.

Anthony Ogogo is one of the most promising wrestlers on the AEW roster. Ogogo quickly proved how much personality and in-ring skill he has during his feud with Cody Rhodes.

The star, unfortunately, suffered a resurfacing injury and took some time off. Since returning to action, Ogogo has been undefeated on AEW Dark. The British star prides himself on his arrogance and patriotism.

His level of arrogance would be a good match for Strickland's personality. Ogogo would also make Swerve look like an enduring hero. Their wrestling styles are also different enough to make matches interesting and unpredictable.

#4 Tony Nese and Shane Strickland had a heated rivalry that could resume in AEW

Tony Nese was called "one of the hottest free agents in pro wrestling" months ago before officially signing with AEW. Since then, Nese has only had one televised match where he lost to Sammy Guevara.

If Nese was ever the "hottest free agent," he should be used more often. The star had a lengthy feud against Swerve Strickland during their WWE NXT and 205 Live days. The former NXT star is surprisingly agile for his size and gave Strickland a run for his money. The two would be perfect against each other, and fans would appreciate the throwback.

#3 Ethan Page has stepped into the ring against Swerve Strickland before and would be a good opponent

Page is one-half of the Men of the Year tag team.

"All-Ego" Ethan Page has been predicting a massive run since early this year. While Page unsuccessfully attempted to claim the TNT Championship just before 2022, the star hasn't backed down.

Page and Swerve Strickland have wrestled each other a few times in the past. Both wrestlers have come a long way since then and have traveled across the world. It would be a shame for them not to get another chance to see who has improved the most.

#2 "The Switchblade" Jay White recently fought Swerve in NJPW

Jay White is the current U.S. leader of the renowned multi-promotion stable, The Bullet Club. The stable was initially formed in IWGP by current-WWE star Finn Bálor. Since then, the club has had many members pass through, notably Kenny Omega and Cody Rhodes.

White recently traded a few blows with Swerve Strickland at the NJPW Strong Rivals event. Strickland answered the leader of the Bullet Club's open challenge and put on a valiant effort. While Strickland took a loss, this would be an excellent way to begin another rivalry in AEW.

#1 Darby Allin was confronted by Swerve Strickland during his appearance at DEFY's 5th anniversary

Darby Allin is a former TNT Champion.

Darby Allin is probably one of the biggest underdogs in AEW, and as such, he's many fans' favorite TNT Champion. The daredevil has been in a feud with AHFO alongside his mentor Sting in AEW, but outside of the company, he has met an old foe.

Allin and Swerve Strickland faced off multiple times both inside and outside of DEFY. Swerve has also beaten the former TNT Champion four times out of their five showdowns, a statistic Darby will likely try to amend.

Their meetings outside of AEW and now in the promotion is the perfect reason to begin a feud immediately.

Who do you want Swerve Strickland to face in AEW? Let us know in the comments below.

Edited by Debottam Saha