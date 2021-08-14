"Now he has created an opponent" - Dutch Mantell gives insight on Christian Cage beating Kenny Omega on AEW Rampage (Exclusive)

Former booker Dutch Mantell believes it was the correct decision to have Christian Cage beat Kenny Omega on AEW Rampage as it further builds towards their match at All Out.

Last night on AEW Rampage, Christian Cage won the Impact Heavyweight Championship after defeating Kenny Omega in the opening match of the card. Following the show, wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell sat down to review AEW Rampage on the latest edition of Smack Talk.

Mantell had the following to say about Cage winning his first-ever Impact World Championship:

"I liked it. It was a great match and I kind of expected it, because if [Kenny] was gonna lose, now would be the time to do it. Now he has created an opponent, not that he doesn't have him, but with a name like Christian he's created an opponent and there's a lot of ways to go with that." said Mantell

Christian's win last night marked Omega's first singles loss in almost two years.

The AEW World Champion is one of the most protected wrestlers in the world. Before his loss to Cage, he was holding four belts across different promotions. Losing to Christian puts an interesting twist on it, given the two are set to collide again in a few weeks from now.

Christian Cage vs. Kenny Omega is set for AEW All Out

Following his AEW debut a few months ago, Christian Cage was straightforward with his goals and clearly stated that he was going after the World Championship.

A few months later, Cage finally climbed to the top of the AEW rankings and officially laid out the challenge to Omega for the AEW World Championship. However, it seemed like a 2-in-1 deal for Cage as he further revealed that he would also get a title shot at the Impact World Championship.

Their encounter last night was the first of two World Championship matches that will be contested between Omega and Cage. With Cage now having the upper hand on Omega, it will be interesting to see how the story progresses moving forward as they are set to face each other at AEW All Out again.

