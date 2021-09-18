"That's advertising another company" - WWE Veteran on Kevin Owens hinting move to AEW (Exclusive)

Reports have emerged over the past few weeks that Kevin Owens might leave WWE after his contract expires. Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently shared his thoughts on Owens possibly going to AEW.

Kevin Owens himself even fueled such speculation after quickly tweeting and deleting the coordinates of Mount Rushmore. 'Mount Rushmore' was also the name of a stable of PWG comprising Kevin Owens, The Young Bucks, and Adam Cole. Three of those four names are already in AEW.

Owens has also dropped a few teasers here and there via social media, creating more buzz around the topic of him potentially leaving WWE.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell discussed the aforementioned hints and shared his thoughts regarding the situation.

"Regardless of whether he's on his way out or not, I would think that WWE would say something about that Tweet that he put out if he was going, if they didn't think they could retain him. But that's advertising another company and at this point he is still working for WWE and that would be their point of view. They may have told him to put it out because 'we are gonna renew you' but who knows. It makes people think," Mantell said.

Other former WWE Stars have recently made their AEW debuts

This year WWE has released a plethora of wrestlers due to budget cuts. However, while some were released from their contracts regardless of their wishes, some asked for it. For example, Andrade El Idolo made his AEW debut earlier this year after requesting and receiving his release from WWE.

Soon Aleister Black joined the roster as well. With his new character 'Malakai Black,' he has proven to be a major attraction and is being pushed to be a top star in AEW.

However, AEW All Out was one of the high points of wrestling this year when Bryan Danielson, Adam Cole, and Ruby Soho debuted. Their arrivals have already had an impact as AEW viewership has gone up within the past few weeks.

