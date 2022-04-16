"That's a way to get him over"- Dutch Mantell lauds AEW's strategy to elevate 25-year-old star [Exclusive] 

Dutch Mantell recently praised Wheeler Yuta while reviewing The Blackpool Combat Club's match against The Gunn Club on the latest installment of AEW Rampage.

In Friday night's opener, Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, and Wheeler Yuta defeated Billy Gunn and his sons (Austin and Colten) in a grueling trios match.

Yuta looked resilient throughout the match. He rolled up Billy to sneak out with a victory for his team.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell lauded the company for putting Yuta over with fans by pairing him with top names like Moxley and Danielson.

On the flip side, the veteran also showered praise on The Gunn Club for playing a pivotal role in making the entire match adrenaline-fueled:

"Well, that's a way to get him [Wheeler Yuta] over. They put him in there with the guys that were over," said Mantell. "So he's over by osmosis, just by being there. And then they let him win, which is another feather in his cap, and The Gunn Club did a great job. I like wrestling shows that open with a match, a good match." [4:18-4:40]

Mantell further asserted that both AEW and WWE delivered great episodes of Rampage and SmackDown, respectively, on Friday night:

"I'm gonna say one thing about both shows. Both companies tonight up their games (..) This is two good weeks in a row for Rampage. Really two good weeks. And that hour, that hour flew by." [5:06- 5:25]

You can check out the entire clip from Smack Talk below:

If you've missed out on AEW Rampage this week, click here to check out the full results.

What's next for AEW's newest faction The Blackpool Combat Club?

With Wheeler Yuta's addition to the group, The Blackpool Combat Club has become a force to be reckoned with on the roster. The trio looked impressed in their first outing, defeating one of the top-ranked teams in The Gunn Club.

With Double or Nothing emerging as the company's next big pay-per-view, it will be interesting to see what the company has in store for William Regal's proteges.

Should The House of Black end their feud with Fuego Del Sol, AEW could pit them in a massive rivalry with The Blackpool Combat Club down the road.

