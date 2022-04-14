AEW Dynamite (April 13, 2022) 5 biggest news stories: Tony Khan to make a major announcement, Satnam Singh debuts, new ROH TV Champion crowned

Tony Khan stacked the AEW Dynamite card again this week as the momentum continues to build as 2022 progresses.

All Elite Wrestling advertised two title matches before the broadcast aired, with Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus defending their AEW World Tag Team Championship against Kyle O'Reilly & Bobby Fish. A dream match transpired between Minoru Suzuki and Samoa Joe for the Ring of Honor Television Championship.

If that wasn't all, another out-of-this-world battle was added between CM Punk and Penta Oscuro, and Marina Shafir made her first Dynamite appearance, taking on Skye Blue.

Let's look at the five biggest news stories coming out of Dynamite this week:

#5. More matches announced for AEW Battle of the Belts 2 this weekend

Battle of the Belts returns this Saturday night, and Tony Khan has built a strong card once again. The event will see Thunder Rosa defend her AEW Women's Championship against Nyla Rose.

Scorpio Sky will defend the AEW TNT Championship against Sammy Guevara. Jonathan Gresham will defend the ROH World Championship against Dalton Castle.

#4. Wheeler Yuta to team up with the Blackpool Combat Club this Friday on Rampage

Jon Moxley speaks to the fans at AEW Dynamite.

After a highly-successful Rampage episode last week, AEW announced some massive encounters for this Friday's show.

Already announced was a Texas Deathmatch for the AEW World Championship between Hangman Page and Adam Cole. The company added The Gunn Club vs. Blackpool Combat Club, with Wheeler Yuta joining Jon Moxley & Bryan Danielson.

#3. Samoa Joe captures the ROH Television Championship

Samoa Joe defeated Minoru Suzuki to win the ROH TV title.

In a dream match wrestling fans never thought possible, Minoru Suzuki vs. Samoa Joe happened last night on Dynamite with the ROH TV Championship on the line.

Joe's Muscle Buster finished off the Japanese star, and now he holds the Ring of Honor TV title for the first time in his career.

#2. Satnam Singh debuts in All Elite Wrestling

After Samoa Joe's emphatic victory, he got confronted by Jay Lethal and Sonjay Dutt, who claimed they had a surprise for him.

The lights went out in the arena in New Orleans, with the debuting Satnam Singh appearing behind the new champion and attacking him as Lethal and Dutt made their way down to the ring to assist with the beat down.

#1. Tony Khan to make a major announcement next week on AEW Dynamite

Tony Khan addressing the AEW fans.

Tony Khan loves to stack AEW shows and make major announcements. The last big announcement was about purchasing the Ring of Honor.

Next week on AEW Dynamite will be no different as the AEW Owner & President will announce some major news. No further details have been disclosed about what it relates to, but we'll find out soon.

What did you think of AEW Dynamite this week? Let us know in the comments section below!

