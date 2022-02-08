“I threw the knife into the pond” - Eddie Kingston opens up on how an indie legend saved his life

AEW star Eddie Kingston is never one to mince words when it comes to his mental health. He is an extremely emotional person and isn't afraid to open up about his darkest days - in particular a time when indie wrestling legend Homicide prevented him from committing suicide.

At the time of his AEW debut in 2020, Kingston was not on steady ground financially. The COVID-19 pandemic was devastating for a man who made his living wrestling on the independent circuit and needed a quick paycheck to get him by.

These days, however, Kingston is one of the most popular wrestlers in the world. Incredible matches with the likes of Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson and CM Punk have cemented The Mad King as one of AEW's must-see attractions.

Which is incredible in hindsight, considering that a few years earlier, Eddie Kingston was thinking of ending it all.

In a special WrestleTalk podcast, Eddie Kingston spoke highly of fellow New Yorker Homicide, stating that his dream trio's team would be himself, Homicide and Jon Moxley. He also opened up about a time when the former IMPACT Wrestling Tag Team Champion inadvertently saved his life.

"A couple years ago I was suicidal and I had a knife and went to a little pond near my house and I sat there and pondered. I didn’t know if I was going to do [anything]… I was going through a lot, he knew this too because he slapped me after I told him this, but he called me and I threw the knife into the pond and I walked home, talking to him on the phone because he wanted to talk about business." (H/T WrestleTalk)

It's safe to say Homicide was not best pleased when Kingston eventually told him the story of that night by the pond.

"I told him years later.. the night after the concrete jungle match in impact and he got really mad, as my mentor and also he’s like an older brother to me, you know what I mean?" (H/T WrestleTalk)

Homicide also saved Eddie Kingston at an AEW event

Though not a fully-fledged member of the AEW roster, Homicide managed to save Eddie Kingston in the ring as well as in real life.

The independent legend made his presence known at the Grand Slam edition of AEW Rampage in his and Kingston's home state of New York.

Kingston and his partner on the night Jon Moxley were on the ropes against Minoru Suzuki and Lance Archer in a unsanctioned "Lights Out" match at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Late in the match, Archer had Kingston lifted over his head and was preparing to deliver a devastating Blackout to the Mad King on a chair.

Suddenly, unfamiliar music blared across the stadium, and Homicide emerged from the crowd with a steel chair. He laid waste to the Suzuki-gun stable, allowing Eddie Kingston and Jon Moxley to pick up the victory. The three embraced and celebrated in front of a joyous New York audience to close out the night.

Would you like to see Homicide back in AEW? Let us know in the comment section down below!

