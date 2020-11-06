Eddie Kingston reveals how his feud with Jon Moxley got so personal

Eddie Kingston will be facing Jon Moxley at AEW Full Gear for the AEW Championship and in an interview with the New York Post, he revealed that the feud comes from a personal place.

Eddie Kingston recalled how the two of them had previously worked together for CHIKARA and that he was truly happy for Moxley when he had initially gotten the call to the WWE to wrestle as Dean Ambrose. However, promises were made and these promises were not kept according to the Mad King:

"We were at a bar in Philadelphia after one of his last shows [with Chikara] and I was so happy for him and I was giving him hugs. I was like, ‘Good for you, man. You get to buy your mom a house.’ I was so happy for him. And he’s like, ‘Hey Eddie, the inmates are gonna run the asylum.’ I’ll never forget that. And what happened? Nothing, nothing."

Moxley's comments clearly imply that he suggested that he would try and bring Eddie Kingston up along with him. However, nothing is for certain in the wrestling business, especially with the WWE. This situation formed the basis for where his anger came from in his recent promos.

Eddie Kingston reminded Moxley about his promise

Eddie Kingston did not forget to remind Jon Moxley about his promise backstage as well. He recalls speaking to Moxley on the day he came to AEW, whom he claims "bowed down."

"I just told him, you remember you said that to me and then you bowed down to them. He didn’t like that that much, but it’s what I felt."

Eddie Kingston's feud with Jon Moxley was fast-tracked after Lance Archer who was originally meant to face Moxley. But the No.1 contender was forced to back out as he had tested positive for COVID-19.

While it is unfortunate, it has led to one of the most exciting feuds in AEW's short history. The bad blood between Moxley and Kingston will spill over in what should be a great match at AEW Full Gear.