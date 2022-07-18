"This is gross" - AEW star Eddie Kingston responds to hilarious message from WWE legend on social media

AEW star Eddie Kingston is not afraid to showcase his personality on screen, which has earned him several supporters, including Taz. The legend recently praised The Mad King, and the latter had an interesting response to the same.

A fan on Twitter by the name of @bridgingsuplex told The Human Suplex Machine that he was cool. This prompted Taz to respond by saying that while he thinks he's cool, he's not as cool as Kingston.

The clip Taz used in his post saw the 40-year-old making a hilarious gesture on AEW programming. The Mad King has now reacted to the tweet:

"Ugh this is gross don't do this." @MadKing1981.

Clearly, Kingston isn't a fan of the gesture that he pulled alongside WCW legend Sting and Darby Allin. However, Taz was on hand to back up the AEW star by calling him the "man."

Eddie Kingston will be involved in a high-profile bout on AEW Dynamite

Eddie Kingston and Chris Jericho will square off in a Barbed Wire Everywhere Death match during Wednesday's Fyter Fest edition of Dynamite.

The Wizard and Kingston have been feuding for months and are now set to lock horns in possibly the final bout of their storied rivalry. The Mad King previously defeated Jericho at the Revolution event in March. Since then, the adversaries have featured in several multi-man matches against one another.

The Jericho Appreciation Society will be suspended above the ring in a shark cage to prevent interference on The Wizard's behalf during the contest.

The bout has the potential to be one of the most violent matches in wrestling history. Jericho will be looking to avenge his singles loss against The Mad King earlier this year. Meanwhile, his rival will look to write the final chapter of their rivalry on July 20.

What will happen when Kingston and The Painmaker square off on Dynamite? Tune in this week to find out.

