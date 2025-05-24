Eddie Kingston to return with a new character?- 3 twists Tony Khan can pull off at AEW Double or Nothing

Double or Nothing 2025 is set to be a really great show with some action-packed matches scheduled for the night. The Death Riders and the Young Bucks are set to face Swerve Strickland, Kenny Omega, Willow Nightingale, and the Opps in an Anarchy in the Arena match. Will Ospreay will also be facing Hangman Page in the main event of the show.
In this article, we take a look at three possible twists Tony Khan can pull off during the show:
#3. Eddie Kingston returns as a heel
Eddie Kingston has been away from AEW programming for a very long time. He hasn't made any appearances in the Jacksonville-based promotion for over two years. He could make his return during the Anarchy in the Arena match.
While most people would expect Eddie to return as a face, he could actually help Moxley's team win and turn heel. It would be great to see Eddie turn to his dark side and become a heel in AEW.
#2. Mariah May costs Mina Shirakawa
AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm is set to defend her championship against Mina Shirakawa on the show.
While Mariah May has had her differences with both women, she could shock the world by costing Mina the match and helping Toni retain. It could also lead to a proper reunion between Mariah and Toni after Double or Nothing.
#1. Darby Allin neutralises Gabe Kidd
During AEW Dynamite Beach Break, Gabe Kidd helped Jon Moxley retain his AEW World Championship against Samoa Joe. While he is not in the Anarchy in the Arena match, Gabe Kidd will still be at Double or Nothing.
He might help the Death Riders, increasing their numbers advantage. To neutralize Gabe Kidd, Darby Allin could make his return during the match. It'll be crazy to see him return to the ring so soon after his recent trek at Mt.. Everest.