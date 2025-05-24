Eddie Kingston to return with a new character?- 3 twists Tony Khan can pull off at AEW Double or Nothing

Double or Nothing 2025 is set to be a really great show with some action-packed matches scheduled for the night. The Death Riders and the Young Bucks are set to face Swerve Strickland, Kenny Omega, Willow Nightingale, and the Opps in an Anarchy in the Arena match. Will Ospreay will also be facing Hangman Page in the main event of the show.

Ad

In this article, we take a look at three possible twists Tony Khan can pull off during the show:

#3. Eddie Kingston returns as a heel

Eddie Kingston has been away from AEW programming for a very long time. He hasn't made any appearances in the Jacksonville-based promotion for over two years. He could make his return during the Anarchy in the Arena match.

Where is The Big Show today? He tells us HERE

While most people would expect Eddie to return as a face, he could actually help Moxley's team win and turn heel. It would be great to see Eddie turn to his dark side and become a heel in AEW.

Ad

Trending

#2. Mariah May costs Mina Shirakawa

AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm is set to defend her championship against Mina Shirakawa on the show.

Ad

While Mariah May has had her differences with both women, she could shock the world by costing Mina the match and helping Toni retain. It could also lead to a proper reunion between Mariah and Toni after Double or Nothing.

#1. Darby Allin neutralises Gabe Kidd

During AEW Dynamite Beach Break, Gabe Kidd helped Jon Moxley retain his AEW World Championship against Samoa Joe. While he is not in the Anarchy in the Arena match, Gabe Kidd will still be at Double or Nothing.

Ad

He might help the Death Riders, increasing their numbers advantage. To neutralize Gabe Kidd, Darby Allin could make his return during the match. It'll be crazy to see him return to the ring so soon after his recent trek at Mt.. Everest.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishan Dubey Ishan Dubey is a pro wrestling writer for Sportskeeda, with a lifelong love for professional wrestling that began when he was 5, watching the 2011 Royal Rumble. While pursuing a BCom Hons degree at the University of Delhi, his dedication to wrestling has driven his career.

With years of freelance writing experience, Ishan reports on WWE, adhering to strict guidelines and using official sources to maintain accuracy and give readers the best stories and information. His favorite wrestlers include CM Punk, for always sticking to his beliefs, and Kenny Omega, whom he considers the "god of professional wrestling."

Outside wrestling, Ishan enjoys watching sitcoms, listening to rock and metal music, and writing poems and stories. A passionate debater, he often finds himself in front of a podium when not at his laptop.

One of his favorite moments was having a Kenny Omega poster he made reshared by Omega himself on Instagram. Know More