"Please let him miss that table" - Eddie Kingston confesses to wanting to brutalize top AEW star during main event match

AEW star Eddie Kingston is never one to mince words when it comes to people that he doesn't like. The Mad King has now shared a startling insight into his mindset regarding recent opponent Sammy Guevara.

The second-ever "Blood and Guts" match took place on June 29th 2022, where the Jericho Appreciation Society took on Kingston, Santana, Ortiz and The Blackpool Combat Club.

Arguably the biggest spot of the entire match came when The Mad King threw Guevara off the top of the double-ringed structure through the timekeepers table below.

Guevara was out of action for a few weeks due to the injuries he sustained during the bump. However, during a recent virtual signing with the Highspots Superstore, Eddie Kingston admitted that he wanted Guevara to miss the table:

“I really wanted Sammy to miss that table. You know, I’m Catholic. So I sat up there before I threw him, I said ‘Lord Jesus Christ, please let him miss that table. I would love to see him hit the ground.'” (H/T: Wrestling Inc.)

Fortunately for everyone involved, Guevara landed on the table and sustained only minor injuries. Meanwhile, Kingston wasn't arrested for literally trying to murder another human being on national TV.

Eddie Kingston chased Sammy Guevara away on AEW Dynamite

Just because he threw Sammy Guevara off the top of the "Blood and Guts" structure doesn't mean that Eddie Kingston has forgotten about The Spanish God.

During the recent Fight for the Fallen edition of AEW Dynamite, Guevara, Tay Conti and Anna Jay assaulted Dante Martin and Skye Blue after Martin and Guevara's match.

Kingston, Ortiz and Ruby Soho came to the rescue, chasing off the Jericho Appreciation Society members. This was was probably for the best for Guevara as The Mad King was likely still out for blood.

