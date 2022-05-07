"This is why I'm interested" - Enzo Amore comments on how AEW talents can make more money than those in WWE 

Enzo Amore recently discussed how AEW talents have more scope to make money than those in WWE by booking their own meet and greet appereances.

Amore was one of the most entertaining acts in WWE, whose tenure with the promotion ended almost four years due to sexual assault allegations. Since his exit from the global juggernaut, Enzo Amore has appeared sporadically on the independent circuit while also pursuing a rap music career.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Amore discussed how working on the indie circuit allows him to make more money by booking his own paid appearances. Furthermore, he explained that performers in AEW have much more room to make extra money by scheduling their meet and greet sessions with fans without having to take permission from any higher-ups.

I did a lot of meets and greet; you were there with me, Mark. We got booked a lot on the radio, this and that, and you got hate for those appearances. I'm on the independent circuit, making my own money, I understand now. I was being put through a ringer. Those paid appearances I was getting as opposed to how much money you can make in a meet and greet, especially when you are on the top in WWE, holy sh**. This is why I'm interested in seeing all of you guys in AEW, who are on TV, doing their own meets and greet, booking your own appearances which never happened in the WWE," said Amore (23:40 - 24:20)

Enzo Amore's former tag team partner, William Morrissey, recently debuted in AEW.

Amore's tag team partner from WWE, William Morrissey, fka Big Cass, recently made his AEW debut on this week's Dynamite. The IMPACT Wrestling star emerged as MJF's latest hand-picked opponent for Wardlow.

Despite putting in a spirited effort, Morrissey eventually fell short after Mr.Mayhem took him down with a Moonsault and a Powerbomb to secure the win. It's also worth noting that the Baltimore crowd hilariously began a dual chant of "We want Enzo, no we don't" during Wardlow and Morrissey's match.

It'll be interesting to see if Enzo Amore makes an appearance for AEW sometime down the line following his former tag team partner's debut.

Do you see Enzo Amore ever showing up in All Elite Wrestling? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you take any quotes from this article, please credit Busted Open Radio and give a transcription credit to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Who's stronger? Goldberg or Brock Lesnar? Drew McIntyre answers the ultimate question.

Edited by Arpit Shrivastava