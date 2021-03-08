Ethan Page makes his AEW debut at Revolution

"All Ego" Ethan Page made his AEW debut at Revolution as the mystery participant in the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match. Page last wrestled in IMPACT Wrestling against his alter-ego, The Karate Man, at Hard To Kill.

Ethan Page is a 14-year veteran who rose to fame during his time with promotions like ROH and IMPACT Wrestling. He previously worked at IMPACT and was with the company from 2017 until January 2021. During his time with IMPACT, he held the IMPACT World Tag Team Championships twice.

Page will be returning to the ring for the first time since his storyline death at the hands of his alter-ego, The Karate Man. "All Ego" could not have chosen a better stage to make his debut, facing off against Cody Rhodes, Scorpio Sky, Penta El Ziero Miedo, Lance Archer, and Max Caster.

Ethan Page would attempt to capture the brass ring in the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match but came up short. If he had won, Page would have earned the opportunity to face Darby Allin for the TNT Championship. Page and the rest of his opponents would lose out to Scorpio Sky, who won the match.

Despite the loss, the fact that Ethan Page was even in the TNT Championship conversation proves how high the expectations are for his AEW career.

What is next for Ethan Page?

The possibilities are endless now that Ethan Page is officially "All Elite." He has tons of potential, which AEW can utilize in a variety of ways. The question is, what will Page do next?

Page shared an interesting spot in the Ladder Match at Revolution, where he chose to take advantage of a handshake that Cody Rhodes extended. Perhaps we could see him take on The American Nightmare in the coming weeks.

"All Ego" may have even brought some of his demons with him to AEW and could take up the role of his ego Karate Man once again.

What did you think about Ethan Page's debut performance at AEW Revolution? What is next for him at AEW? Let us know down below.