"What did he do for the company?" - Ex-WWE Superstar savagely undermines AEW star Jon Moxley's stint in former promotion

Former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona has questioned what current AEW World Champion Jon Moxley did to benefit Game Changer Wrestling while he was the company's top champion.

Cardona had previously teased that Moxley would be arriving in GCW in 2021, but it seemed that the AEW star wasn't going to arrive. That was until September 2021, when Mox dethroned Cardona as the GCW World Champion.

Moxley would hold the GCW World Championship for 399 days, defending it against the likes of Homicide, Blake Christian, and Nick Gage before the latter defeated him in a Career vs. Title match in October 2022.

Speaking with Sam Roberts on Not Sam Wrestling, Matt Cardona seemed frustrated with how his achievements in GCW have been overlooked due to Jon Moxley being the world champion:

"Moxley comes in, wins the title, doesn't do anything with it. He's never trending when he does the deathmatch stuff. I understand, it's cool, 'The AEW guy is champ.' He's not doing anything for the company. What did he do for the company?" [H/T Fightful]

Cardona explained how he brought things to GCW that no one had ever done before and that he doesn't get the respect that he feels he deserves.

"Something I did for GCW. Give them a wedding, there's never been a GCW wedding. I did it for the GCW Universe, they've probably never been to a nice wedding in their life. I brought it to the Showboat. Then Nick Gage comes out, destroyed me, pizza cutter my mom was hysterically crying backstage because there is blood oozing out of my face. Chelsea's dress is destroyed, covered in blood and cake. That's something I did for the GCW Universe and I feel like I don't get respect," said Cardona. [H/T Fightful]

What will Jon Moxley have to say this Wednesday on AEW Dynamite?

At the time of writing, Jon Moxley is under two weeks away from his next defense of the AEW World Championship, where he will take on MJF in the main event of the Full Gear pay-per-view.

But it appears that the champ has a few things he wants to get off his chest before the big day, as it has been announced that fans will hear from Moxley on the upcoming episode of Dynamite.

Moxley was viciously attacked by Ethan Page following his win over Lee Moriarty on the November 2 edition of Dynamite, with All Ego vowing to win the World Title Eliminator Tournament and dethrone whoever the World Champion is in the near future.

