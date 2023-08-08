Fans won't believe AEW World Champion MJF once lost to 5 ft 2 wrestler

AEW World Champion MJF has made quite the name for himself in the pro wrestling world thanks to his character and heel work. From his wrestling acumen to his work on the microphone, everything is top-notch, and there is no other way he would have it. However, before he became a household name in AEW, MJF had a stint on the independent wrestling scene.

The AEW Champion has taken on a host of big names and is definitely one of the few wrestlers with an impeccable knack for wins. However, there is one blot in the almost perfect career of Maxwell Jacob Friedman, and that involves him losing to the five-feet-two-inch Marko Stunt.

Stunt came into the spotlight after jumping a barricade, coming into the ring at a GCW event in August 2018, and accepting an open challenge from a wrestler named KTB. After that, he would regularly feature on GCW shows, and it was then that he defeated MJF in a match in 2019.

Stunt's impressive showing led to Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks booking him in the first All In show, where he was involved in the Over the Budget battle royal.

Marko would also go on to make his AEW debut at the inaugural Double or Nothing show and went on to face the Lucha Brothers after being paired with Jungle Boy. He was released in June 2022.

MJF will take on Adam Cole at AEW All In

MJF and Adam Cole have struck up an unlikely bond, and their friendship has really blossomed into something admirable. The two former rivals will now take on each other in a match for the AEW World Title at the All In event in Wembley Stadium.

MJF and Adam Cole were paired, rather forcefully, to feature in the AEW Blind Eliminator Tag Team tournament. At first, it looked like they wouldn't be able to co-exist, but as time went by, they warmed up to each other and beat their competition to win the tournament.

After the tournament win, they took on FTR for the AEW World Tag Team Titles but lost, with Maxwell being the one who got pinned. Their friendship was put to the test after that loss, and while everyone was expecting Max to attack Cole, the AEW Champion thought otherwise and chose not to turn on his new and only best friend.

What will be interesting to see is which one will turn on the other. Many fans think MJF will be the one to turn on Adam Cole, but there is a suggestion that Cole can turn on the champion.

Where do you think the future of this friendship lies? Let us know in the comments section below.