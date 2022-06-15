Fans clamour for legendary WWE musician to collaborate with top AEW star Wardlow

Legendary WWE composer Jim Johnston has created some of the most famous pieces of music in wrestling history, and now fans want him to collaborate with top AEW star Wardlow.
"Mr. Mayhem" has had one of the heavier theme songs in AEW, with his entrance music being a traditional heavy rock beat. However, during his feud with MJF, Wardlow had no music, with the only noise he walked out to being the crowd chanting his name.
He has since regained an entrance theme that is similar to his previous since breaking free of his contract with MJF, but could his music change once more? If fans of Jim Johnston have anything to do with it, maybe!
Johnston himself took to Twitter yesterday to pose the question of who fans would like to have him collaborate with...
...and a large portion of the responses were for "Mr. Mayhem."
Other suggestions for AEW stars that were put forward were the likes of MJF, the Nightmare Factory and Athena.
AEW's music is currently made predominantly by producer Mikey Rukus, but could the legendary Jim Johnston become All Elite in the future? Only time will tell.
Wardlow's recent rival also wants a new entrance theme
On the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite, under the order of "Smart" Mark Sterling, Wardlow will have to face 20 (yes, 20) security guards in a handicap elimination match.
While Sterling may not be able to beat "Mr. Mayhem" in the ring, he might beat him to the punch when it comes to working with Jim Johnston, as the legal representative tweeted at the composer personally to catch his attention:
"@RealJinJohnston @HeyHeyIts Conrad I don't have one Jim! Think, LEGAL!" said Sterling.
Unfortunately for Sterling, Johnston is yet to reply to his request. But whether or not the lawyer gets a new entrance theme, he might get the last laugh over his newest rival on AEW Dynamite.
Will "Mr. Mayhem" be able to withstand 20 security guards? Tune in to AEW Dynamite to find out!
