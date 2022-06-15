Fans clamour for legendary WWE musician to collaborate with top AEW star Wardlow

Legendary WWE composer Jim Johnston has created some of the most famous pieces of music in wrestling history, and now fans want him to collaborate with top AEW star Wardlow.

"Mr. Mayhem" has had one of the heavier theme songs in AEW, with his entrance music being a traditional heavy rock beat. However, during his feud with MJF, Wardlow had no music, with the only noise he walked out to being the crowd chanting his name.

He has since regained an entrance theme that is similar to his previous since breaking free of his contract with MJF, but could his music change once more? If fans of Jim Johnston have anything to do with it, maybe!

Johnston himself took to Twitter yesterday to pose the question of who fans would like to have him collaborate with...

Jim Johnston @RealJimJohnston



I wanted to ask you all a quick question, which wrestler do you think is in need of a new theme or which wrestler do you want to see me do a potential collaboration with?



...and a large portion of the responses were for "Mr. Mayhem."

TrollingTheTerritory @TrollingPodcast @IrishTrucker @Ron11479280 @SellCrackTaKids @RealJimJohnston @TonyKhan @RealWardlow Wardlow would be even more next level with a banging theme. Don’t get me started with MJF’s music. What even is that? Has the creator even watched wrestling before? @IrishTrucker @Ron11479280 @SellCrackTaKids @RealJimJohnston @TonyKhan @RealWardlow Wardlow would be even more next level with a banging theme. Don’t get me started with MJF’s music. What even is that? Has the creator even watched wrestling before?

Double A Ron @xxsevesxx @RealJimJohnston #AEW @RealWardlow needs a rocking theme to go with his persona. Both his this is War and his new one are just generic imo, doesn't fit this monster faces attitude. He's so good, and needs a theme to represent. @TonyKhan @RealJimJohnston @RealWardlow needs a rocking theme to go with his persona. Both his this is War and his new one are just generic imo, doesn't fit this monster faces attitude. He's so good, and needs a theme to represent. @TonyKhan #AEW

Other suggestions for AEW stars that were put forward were the likes of MJF, the Nightmare Factory and Athena.

AEW's music is currently made predominantly by producer Mikey Rukus, but could the legendary Jim Johnston become All Elite in the future? Only time will tell.

Wardlow's recent rival also wants a new entrance theme

On the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite, under the order of "Smart" Mark Sterling, Wardlow will have to face 20 (yes, 20) security guards in a handicap elimination match.

While Sterling may not be able to beat "Mr. Mayhem" in the ring, he might beat him to the punch when it comes to working with Jim Johnston, as the legal representative tweeted at the composer personally to catch his attention:

"@RealJinJohnston @HeyHeyIts Conrad I don't have one Jim! Think, LEGAL!" said Sterling.

Unfortunately for Sterling, Johnston is yet to reply to his request. But whether or not the lawyer gets a new entrance theme, he might get the last laugh over his newest rival on AEW Dynamite.

Will "Mr. Mayhem" be able to withstand 20 security guards? Tune in to AEW Dynamite to find out!

