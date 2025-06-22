Female AEW star to align with Death Riders as Jon Moxley's lover? Exploring the possibility

AEW World Champion Jon Moxley could include a prominent female star in The Death Riders as his love interest. The said talent was confronted by Moxley on the most recent episode of Collision.
Kris Statlander was approached by her former Best Friends stablemate, Wheeler Yuta, on Summer Blockbuster. This was a potential tease of Kris becoming a member of The Death Riders. On this week's Collision, Yuta confronted Statlander backstage again, but she attacked him.
Statlander then bumped into the AEW World Champion. Surprisingly, Jon Moxley offered some words of wisdom to Statlander instead of being mad at her. The interaction seemed to be a little intimate, and the 29-year-old was at a loss for words. This could be a hint at a romantic angle between Moxley and the upstart.
Besides potentially playing Moxley's love interest, Kris Statlander has another big reason to join The Death Riders. Statlander's former friend, Willow Nightingale, has been feuding with the heel faction for months. The former TBS Champion has apologized to Nightingale for their past issues a number of times, but the powerhouse has yet to accept the apology.
It seems Kris Statlander is now moving on and not looking to reconcile with Willow. The upstart could become a member of The Death Riders due to frustrations with her former friend and because of her budding alliance with Moxley.
While Moxley is married to Renee Paquette in real life, he could start a romantic relationship with Statlander for a storyline. Many pro wrestlers like Dominik Mysterio, Jey Uso, and Rhea Ripley have been part of such angles in the past despite being married. As of now, this is mere speculation, and nothing has been confirmed.
Jon Moxley registered a singles win ahead of AEW All In
At All In: Texas, Jon Moxley will defend his AEW World Title against "Hangman" Adam Page. Before the mega event on July 12, Moxley squared off against AR Fox in the opening match of Collision this week. While Fox tried his best, Moxley choked him out with a sleeper hold for the win.
Following his victory, Moxley addressed Adam Page, saying he will run The Anxious Millennial Cowboy out of AEW after All In next month. It will be interesting to see if Page manages to dethrone The Death Riders' leader.