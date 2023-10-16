Female AEW star to turn heel for the first time in her career and join the House of Black? Looking at the tease

Former AEW World Trios Champions, the House of Black, have been absent from AEW TV in recent weeks, but has their influence corrupted a female star to the point where she could become their newest member?

On the September 23rd edition of AEW Collision, Julia Hart defeated Kiera Hogan in a match that firmly cemented her as the next challenger for Kris Statlander's TBS Championship. However, it's what happened after the match that has continued to fester within All Elite Wrestling.

Hart used the group's trademark black mist on Skye Blue, the woman she defeated on the "Grand Slam" edition of AEW Rampage that same week, who confronted Julia after her match with Kiera Hogan. Since then, things have gotten a lot darker for the Chicago native.

Fans have noticed Skye Blue's eyes becoming a lot darker, her mannerisms in matches being more aggressive than usual, and her attitude towards other members of the AEW Women's division being more hostile than ever.

This is essentially what happened to Julia Hart in late 2021 and early 2022 when she was misted by Malakai Black, eventually turning her back on the Varsity Blonds and joining the House of Black.

The group has been absent for a number of weeks, but when they return, could the darkness within Skye Blue lead her to honor her new home?

While the House of Black haven't been on TV for a while, it's not because the group aren't being factored into plans. Malakai Black and Brody King have nagging injuries, Buddy Matthews took some time to go back to Australia and Julia Hart got married!

Hart has been in a relationship with fellow AEW star, Lee Johnson, for some time, but in recent weeks, it was revealed that the reason Julia was taken off TV was so she and Lee could get married and have a honeymoon.

This means that half of the House of Black are married, with Malakai Black already being the husband of WWE Superstar, Zelina Vega, while Buddy Matthews is next in line to get hitched, as he is currently engaged to WWE Women's World Champion, Rhea Ripley.

