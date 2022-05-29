×
What is the final updated card for AEW Double or Nothing 2022?

Set aside four hours on Sunday night
Pranav Unnikrishnan
ANALYST
Modified May 29, 2022 06:38 PM IST
AEW Double or Nothing will emanate from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sunday, May 29. It promises to be a wrestling extravaganza with plenty of top-tier matches on offer.

Rolling into the party in Vegas, this will be the first AEW Double or Nothing to be held at the T-Mobile Arena. Those with tickets will make it to a fantastic venue that will play host to several fans from around the world.

If you can't make it to the live show, Tony Khan and company have a solution for you. Anyone sitting at home can watch it from the comfort of their couch without lifting a finger. AEW's second pay-per-view of the year can be ordered on cable or satellite for $49.99. If you wish to stream the show, you can do so via the Bleacher Report app (United States customers) or Fite TV (other customers).

If you want to know if you are getting your money's worth, you will probably want to find out what matches are scheduled for the pay-per-view. We have the updated match card for the event right here.

After an attack injuring @Sting last week, @darbyallin has his target set on @korcombat #KyleOReilly TONIGHT at #AEWDoN Double or Nothing LIVE on PPV from Las Vegas, NV at 8pm ET/7pm CT/6pm MT/5pm PT! Available on AEWplus.com (@FITETV) & PPV.com (intl) https://t.co/vgt4fLlqQT

The match card for AEW Double or Nothing 2022 reads as follows:

  1. Hangman' Adam Page vs. CM Punk – AEW World Championship
  2. Thunder Rosa vs. Serena Deeb – AEW Women's Championship
  3. Jurassic Express vs. Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland vs. Ricky Starks & Powerhouse Hobbs – AEW Tag Team Championship
  4. Samoa Joe vs. Adam Cole – Owen Hart Foundation Men's Tournament Finals
  5. Dr Britt Baker D.M.D vs. Ruby Soho – Owen Hart Foundation Women's Tournament Finals
  6. MJF vs. Wardlow
  7. Jericho Appreciation Society vs. Eddie Kingston, Santana, Ortiz & Blackpool Combat Club (Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley) – Anarchy in the Arena
  8. The Hardys vs. The Young Bucks
  9. The House of Black vs. Death Triangle
  10. Jade Cargill vs. Anna Jay – AEW TBS Championship
  11. Hookhausen vs. Tony Nese & Smart Mark Sterling
  12. Kyle O'Reilly vs. Darby Allin
  13. American Top Team vs. Sammy Guevara, Frankie Kazarian, and Tay Conti

What to expect from AEW Double or Nothing 2022?

AEW has a reputation for serving up high-quality pay-per-views that deliver on both in-ring and storyline fronts. Fans need not expect anything different from Double or Nothing, which boasts a stacked match card and some of the world's best wrestlers.

The 2022 edition of AEW Double or Nothing will be headlined by a titanic title match between 'Hangman' Adam Page and CM Punk. They will lock horns for the former's AEW World Championship, with their bout being one of the most unpredictable and intriguing contests on the card.

The show will kick off at 8:00 PM EST, with the Buy-In preview show scheduled to begin an hour prior. The pay-per-view is expected to go on for four hours, which means there will be enough action and more for every fan to watch. With the AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door event looming ahead, the promotion will want to give everyone a show for the ages, which is why we are beyond excited for Sunday.

Edited by Pratik Singh
