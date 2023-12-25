Forgotten WWE legend to return after 12 years to cost CM Punk his match against Dominik Mysterio? Exploring the chances

A former WWE Cruiserweight champion and legend could make his surprising return to the Stamford-based promotion in order to help Dominik Mysterio defeat CM Punk at the upcoming Holiday Tour.

Following his blockbuster return at the Survivor Series PLE recently, CM Punk is set to wrestle his first match back after over a decade this week at two different live events against Dominik Mysterio in the Holiday Tour. The first match will take place at MSG on December 26, and the second will be at KIA Forum on December 30.

Although it would not be a televised match, Triple H can give a little surprise to the fans. In order to win either match against Punk, Dominik will need some outside help from his uncle, who is seemingly willing to make a comeback after 12 years. The forgotten legend in question is the former Cruiserweight champion, Chavo Guerrero.

Chavo has previously expressed his wish to return to WWE in order to help Dom take revenge on his father. On the other hand, Dominik's current mannerisms are inspired by the late great Eddie Guererro. So help from the Guererro family itself makes so much sense as well.

Therefore, Uncle Chavo could finally make a surprise return to provide an assist to Dirty Dominik during either his first or the second match against Punk in the Holiday tour.

CM Punk will be entering the Royal Rumble 2024

CM Punk returned to the WWE after nearly a decade and has now signed a contract to stay exclusive on Monday Night Raw. Following the announcement, the World Heavyweight Champion, Seth Rollins, heated things up with the Second City Saint.

Following the verbal spat between the two, the Best in the World officially announced himself in the men's Royal Rumble match in 2024, which could be his first televised match back.

Interestingly, Punk's last match before leaving WWE was the Royal Rumble 2014 nearly 10 years ago. Henceforth, it remains to be seen if the Second City Saint will succeed in his dream of headlining WrestleMania this time.

