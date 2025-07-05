Former AEW Champion to quit the company following heartbreaking betrayal at AEW All In? Exploring the possibility!

AEW All In this year is set to be one of the company's biggest events of all time. Kenny Omega is set to compete against Kazuchika Okada for the fifth time in his career at the show for the AEW Unified Championship. However, there is a chance that The Best Bout Machine will leave AEW after he gets betrayed by his long-time best friend, Kota Ibushi, in Texas.
The International Champion Kenny Omega is scheduled to face the Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada to unify both titles. Okada had recently attacked Omega in brutal fashion which made his status for All In uncertain.
A few weeks ago, Kota Ibushi made his surprise return to AEW to confront The Rainmaker. The two men also faced each other on the 300th episode of AEW Dynamite. Omega made his return after the match to save Ibushi from an attack by The Don Callis Family and reunite with his long-time partner.
There is a possibility that Don Callis might buy out Omega's Golden Lover. Kota Ibushi could betray Kenny Omega at the event in Texas causing Okada to pick up the victory. The Cleaner could also leave the Jacksonville-based company after this heartbreaking betrayal.
While it's uncertain if this will happen, it will be interesting to see who will leave Texas as the new AEW Unified Champion.
Major stipulation added to a championship match at AEW All In
After he defeated Will Ospreay in the finals of the Owen Hart Foundation Cup, it was official that Hangman Adam Page would face Jon Moxley at All In for the AEW World Championship. On the recent episode of Dynamite, Hangman confronted Moxley and asked him to add a Texas Death match stipulation to their match.
Moxley was reluctant at first, but he later agreed to Hangman's offer. The Cowboy showed Moxley that he is willing to do anything to win the title in Texas by hitting his signature Buckshot Lariat on Marina Shafir. The two men have faced each other in a Death Match before at AEW Revolution 2023. Hangman won the bout after he made Moxley tap out.
It'll be interesting to see if Hangman Page can beat Jon Moxley once again to become AEW World Champion at All In.
