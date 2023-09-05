Former AEW star Brandi Rhodes discloses whether she misses pro wrestling (Exclusive)

Brandi Rhodes made her wrestling debut in 2011 and has since competed in many promotions like TNA and, most notably, AEW. Now that she's left the industry, does she still miss all the action?

Alongside her husband, Cody Rhodes, Brandi became an integral part of AEW. Together, the two were the promotion's power couple, and even once had a brief reality show with All Elite Wrestling. However, both Cody and Brandi shockingly left the promotion in early 2022.

During her recent exclusive interview with Sportskeeda's Bill Apter, Brandi Rhodes was asked whether she misses wrestling. The former AEW star said she misses it, especially at conventions.

"Definitely miss, especially when I come to stuff like this and have so many fans come up and meet me. It always surprises me that so many people wanna still talk to me and meet me," said Brandi.

Check out the full episode below:

Apter also inquired what Rhodes tends to talk to her fans about:

"Everything. I mean we just talk, usually. Usually, I like to shoot the breeze. So, we just chat about whatever! Anything!"

Brandi notably addressed AEW's contract tensions with Cody Rhodes before his departure and seemingly criticized how long they took to attempt to renew it.

Brandi Rhodes doesn't get asked about the reason she left the wrestling business

In February 2022, Cody and Brandi Rhodes both shockingly departed from AEW after being with the promotion since 2019. Since then, few behind-the-scenes reasons have come out about why they left.

During the same interview, Brandi Rhodes revealed that her fans seem disinterested in her wrestling career but more concerned about her as a person.

"Very few people ask. Because I’ve gone on the record saying plenty of stuff. I think a lot of times people just wanna meet and just chat and talk about all kinds of stuff!"

Some fans have called for Rhodes to debut in WWE since The American Nightmare jumped to the promotion. It remains to be seen whether she'll follow in her husband's shoes, but she seems content with her life right now.

Thanks to www.wrestlecon.com for allowing SK to get these exclusive interviews.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the video.

