Former AEW TNT Title contender who challenged Cody Rhodes announces he is going to have a child

During his inaugural AEW TNT Championship run, Cody Rhodes defended the title against several stars. One of the challengers for the title was popular independent wrestler Warhorse, who recently announced that he and his wife are expecting a child.

For those unaware, Warhorse (real name Jake Parnell) is a 29-year-old Indie wrestler. He has competed in nearly 300 matches. In 2020, Pro-Wrestling Illustrated awarded him the 'Indie Wrestler of the year' prize. Apart from appearing in AEW, he has held the top titles in Pro Wrestling Zero 1.

He debuted in AEW on the July 29, 2020, episode of Dynamite to challenge Cody's TNT Title but lost the match. He has had three matches in All Elite Wrestling since then, albeit all losses. His last bout came on the June 21, 2022, episode of Dark: Elevation against Tony Nese.

The star recently announced on Twitter that he and his wife are expecting their first child, and the baby will arrive in May 2023.

"WE ARE PREGNANT!!! COMING SOON MAY 4 2023!!" Warhorse tweeted.

Fans react to the former AEW TNT Title contender's announcement

The wrestling world was elated upon hearing this news and congratulated the Indie star.

Former ROH World TV Champion Tony Deppen congratulated the couple and jokingly asked if the baby could be born a day early so both could share the same birthday.

"Congrats and welcome to the club my man. Also, tell the baby to come a day early do it can share my birthday," Tony Deppen tweeted.

Fans also suggested baby names for the soon-to-be-born child.

The book covers that Warhorse used in his tweet also fascinated people. They appreciated it and also asked where they could find some.

Fans are already predicting that the child will follow in their father's footsteps and enter the wrestling business.

We at Sportskeeda wish Warhorse and his wife hearty congratulations on the exciting news.

Are you a fan of the Indie star? Share your favorite moments of him in the comments section below.

